Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Dr. Roger Chams Assists Chicago Red Stars in 2020 NWSL Safety and Health Protocols

As part of these protocols, the league's 370 players and staff are living in a sequestered "athlete village," away from the general public. This "athlete village" includes dormitories, as well options for meals, and practice fields. Players and staff are also frequently tested and closely monitored for their health. Additional protocols involving extensive contact tracing and further testing are in place in case any positive tests are returned.

"It was an honor to be selected to join the physician team assigned with getting the NWSL back in action," said Chams. He added, "As Chicago Red Stars Medical Director and Team Physician, the safety and health of the players is my greatest concern, so it was my pleasure to assist in getting the right protocols in place to make sure we're doing what we can to provide the safest environment for the athletes and staff."

The NWSL was the first professional domestic contact sports league to restart play, returning to action June 27, due in large part to the extensive work and preparation done by Dr. Chams and the other physicians on the task force. Having held off Sky Blue FC in a tight finish in the semifinal round on Wednesday, the Chicago Red Stars are off to the NWSL Challenge Cup final. You can watch the final live on CBS, Sunday July 26 at 11:30 am CT.

