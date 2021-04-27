Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Expands Pediatric Orthopedic Service

Dr. Knuth is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in pediatric orthopedics, limb lengthening, club foot, scoliosis, hip dysplasia, sports injuries and reconstructive surgery. He has been practicing in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago since 1998. His special interests are pediatric fracture care, club foot, scoliosis, and limb length inequality.

Dr. Simmons is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, specializing in pediatric orthopedic care, limb lengthening, club foot, scoliosis, hip dysplasia, sports injuries, reconstruction and fracture treatment. In addition to his extensive research efforts, Dr. Simmons has presented on many topics including pediatric and adult orthopedic treatments and procedures.

Additionally, IBJI is now offering metabolic health management to pediatric patients through OrthoHealth , a physician-led medical wellness program which guides patients through small, sustainable changes to daily habits that result in a healthier weight and overall lifestyle. In March 2021, Dr. Lynn Gettleman Chehab joined IBJI's OrthoHealth team. Dr. Gettleman Chehab is a pediatrician with a master's in Public Health and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine. She has focused on healthy weight management at both the individual and community level for over 20 years. With Dr. Gettleman Chehab, IBJI has enhanced our pediatric service by providing pediatric patients with an expert in youth diet, sleep, stress and the impact these components can have on weight and its overall effects on musculoskeletal health.

These new physicians proudly join our existing IBJI pediatricians Dr. Andrea Kramer and Dr. Steven Mardjetko who have been serving the pediatric population of IBJI for several years.

Dr. Andrea Kramer is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in pediatric orthopedics. She provides treatments for all major orthopedic-related congenital disorders, including hip dysplasia, club feet, cerebral palsy, spina bifida and Down syndrome. She also provides care for scoliosis, traumatic injuries, and sports injuries. Dr. Kramer offers the most up-to-date surgical and clinical techniques, including the latest in fracture fixation and bracing.

Dr. Steven Mardjetko is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in treating spine conditions, with an emphasis on pediatric spinal deformities, including early onset spinal deformity. He provides the gamut of treatment options for very young children, including advanced techniques not widely available. Because he treats adults as well as children, Dr. Mardjetko is able to understand how a spinal condition will affect a child later in life and to provide treatment that keeps long-term outcomes in mind. He honed his abilities caring for children with rare conditions for 17 years at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago.

IBJI is home to a staff of expert physicians and specialists that are committed to a comprehensive approach to treatment from diagnostics to treatment and rehabilitation.

Request an appointment with one of IBJI's pediatric orthopedic physicians today.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute