Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Opens New Physical Therapy Clinic in Bourbonnais

This new clinic will serve as a great complement to our far South Chicagoland offices in Bradley and Watseka . As with our other IBJI locations, Bourbonnais - Mooney Drive Physical Therapy will provide new and existing patients with outstanding personalized care for your recovery needs. It is an extension of the IBJI brand that you know and love, conveniently located in the far South Chicagoland area.

Patients will have access to a variety of specialties at this clinic. One of which is IBJI's Phase IV: Return to Sport program, targeted for athletic patients who wish to continue advanced rehabilitation to facilitate return to sport and reduce the risk of re-injury.

Specialties Offered:

Blood Flow Restriction Therapy

Functional Capacity Evaluations

Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization

Phase IV: Return to Sport

Strain-Counterstrain Manual Therapy

Work Conditioning

Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Now accepting appointments. Call (815) 295-8308, fax (815) 295-8309 or visit ibji.com .

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

