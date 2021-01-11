Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Opens New Physical Therapy Clinic in Bourbonnais
Jan 11, 2021, 13:17 ET
DES PLAINES, Ill., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in the U.S., announces the opening of the Bourbonnais - Mooney Drive Physical Therapy Clinic. This new clinic is located at 110 Mooney Drive, Suite 5, Bourbonnais, IL 60914. This location marks IBJI's 34th rehabilitation clinic.
This new clinic will serve as a great complement to our far South Chicagoland offices in Bradley and Watseka. As with our other IBJI locations, Bourbonnais - Mooney Drive Physical Therapy will provide new and existing patients with outstanding personalized care for your recovery needs. It is an extension of the IBJI brand that you know and love, conveniently located in the far South Chicagoland area.
Patients will have access to a variety of specialties at this clinic. One of which is IBJI's Phase IV: Return to Sport program, targeted for athletic patients who wish to continue advanced rehabilitation to facilitate return to sport and reduce the risk of re-injury.
Specialties Offered:
- Blood Flow Restriction Therapy
- Functional Capacity Evaluations
- Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization
- Phase IV: Return to Sport
- Strain-Counterstrain Manual Therapy
- Work Conditioning
Hours:
Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Now accepting appointments. Call (815) 295-8308, fax (815) 295-8309 or visit ibji.com.
About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com.
