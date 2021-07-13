Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Transitions to Epic

The Epic implementation will allow all IBJI practices to be on a single, integrated platform, and is aimed at streamlining and simplifying the delivery of care across the entire patient journey. Using one common EHR reduces time spent in waiting rooms filling out paperwork, and allows IBJI providers to standardize practices, support care coordination, improve evidence-based care and make a patient's healthcare experience more efficient from start to finish.

"The move to Epic allows us to keep patient care at the front and center of what we do," said Andre Blom, Chief Executive Officer for IBJI. "It will allow better visibility for our providers into a patient's medical history, as well as enhance patients' ability to stay more connected and in control of their own healthcare."

This shift also includes access for IBJI patients to Epic's patient portal, MyChart, which allows patients to access their medical records, see imaging results and scheduled appointments, pay their bills, communicate with their care team, and request prescription refills. In addition, Epic makes it easy for patients to make their health records accessible to other hospitals, healthcare facilities, and providers that utilize the system.

The transition begins on July 12, in many of IBJI's clinics, and will continue to rollout across the entire footprint through the remainder of 2021.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute