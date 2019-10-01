Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Welcomes Three Expert Orthopedic Physicians and Expands Services to McHenry & Kane County Communities

"We are eager to welcome three established physicians to our practice as well as expand our services to McHenry County," said André Blom, Chief Executive Officer, "This opportunity allows IBJI to continue growing in our mission of providing high quality orthopedic care to individuals and families in our surrounding communities."

Dr. Basran is a fellowship-trained, board certified physician specializing in Sports Medicine and minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures to treat injuries in the shoulders, hips, knees and ankles. He is a native of Chicago and has had the privilege to work with local sports teams such as the Chicago Blackhawks, the U.S. World Cup Soccer Federation, and local high schools and colleges.

Dr. Gent is a fellowship-trained, board-certified physician specializing in Sports Medicine, with special focus in open and arthroscopic complex knee and shoulder surgery, as well as patellar instability procedures. He enjoys the positive impact that he is able to make on his patients' lives. He also finds it important to give back to his community by providing care to local high school athletic teams. Dr. Gent helps athletes get back to their sports after injury and be the best they can be.

Dr. Patel is a fellowship trained, dual board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity and microvascular surgery. Born in India and raised in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Dr. Patel began his practice in 2010. He treats adults and children with a wide variety of conditions including carpal tunnel, arthritis, fractures and more. Dr. Patel communicates to his patients with compassion and empathy and is fluent in Gujarati and Hindi.

IBJI is honored to have these three physicians to further our mission of providing affordable, comprehensive care all in one place.

To request an appointment please call (847) 381-0388 or visit our McHenry and Algonquin offices at:

McHenry (Now Open)

406 Front Street,

McHenry, IL 60050

Algonquin (Opening November 2019)

2719 W. Algonquin Road,

Algonquin, IL 60102

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. More than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons treat children and adults, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI and bone density diagnostics, sports training and medicine, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, wellness, rehabilitation, and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has more than 20 locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs. IBJI's OrthoAccess walk-in clinics offer same day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly-skilled and respected provider teams. For more information, please visit www.IBJI.com.

