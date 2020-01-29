Illinois Cannabis Infused Products Business Training from Leafy Green Agency Now Available

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Cannabis Infused Products Business Training from Leafy Green Agency is now available to anyone who wants to start an infused products business in the state's legal marijuana industry, secure a Cannabis Infuser license from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, or land a job at an infused products company.

This comprehensive seminar was developed specifically for Illinois by Leafy Green Agency, an Illinois-approved Responsible Vendor Training provider and a leading cannabis education and consulting company offering training for entrepreneurs, workers, investors, and medical professionals throughout the United States and online.

"The Illinois Department of Agriculture is accepting Cannabis Infuser applications from February 14th through 5:00 p.m. Central Time on March 16, 2020, so it's critical that people register for an upcoming training seminar to get their Certificate of Completion as soon as possible," explains Leafy Green Agency Co-Founder, Vanessa Niles, RN, M.D., F.A.C.O.G.

"Aspiring entrepreneurs and workers who complete this training and receive the cannabis infuser certification will have a significant advantage when it comes time to secure a business license, attract investors, or find a job because it instantly identifies them as a knowledgeable professional who is dedicated to achieving the best possible results," says Dr. Niles.

Attendees will learn about the Illinois cannabis industry, revenue trends, business opportunities, licensing, funding, operations, marketing, laws, products, safety, testing, packaging, and much more.

Dr. Niles shares, "There are so many opportunities in the cannabis infused products market, and this course provides essential education, verifiable credentials, and reliable resources that set people up for success whether they want to start or work for an edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, oils, or other infused products business."

To register for Leafy Green Agency's Illinois Cannabis Infused Products Business Training in your area, visit www.leafygreenagency.com/cannabis-infused-products-business-training or call 707-563-1457. View the full nationwide schedule for all certification seminars at www.leafygreenagency.com/register-now.

About Leafy Green Agency

Leafy Green Agency provides in-person education and training across the United States for medical professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and workers who are interested in becoming part of the fast-growing cannabis industry. In 2019, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation approved Leafy Green Agency as a Responsible Vendor Training Provider. Leafy Green Agency also offers career and business consulting services to help clients throughout the country navigate the complex legal cannabis industry. Learn more at LeafyGreenAgency.com.

