Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Woman in Chicago Who is a Victim of Sexual Assaults at Work Involving a Manager to Call About Compensation and Some of the Nation's Most Experienced Lawyers to Help

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging a woman who is a victim of sexual assaults at any type of workplace in Chicago to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 so we can put you in contact with some of the nation's most experienced sexual assault lawyers. The call will be strictly confidential, and the goal is to help a woman or a person in this horrible situation figure out what to do. We want to emphasize that the financial compensation for this type of wrongdoing can be substantial and there may be ways to protect the victim's identity.

"In many instances the victim of sexual assaults at work may not have told anyone about the workplace sexual assault out of fear it could ruin their marriage, relationships with coworkers/friends and as importantly their future employment prospects. Based on our experience a boss or manager assaults a female employee at work-the employee says-'no'---but the assault happens anyway.

"As we would like to discuss with a person like this at 866-714-6466 frequently the sexual assault is not a one-time event. Because the boss/manager thinks he can get away with it---the sexual assaults keep on happening or they get worse.

"If you are a victim of sexual assaults at a workplace in Chicago or anywhere in Illinois and you feel powerless to protect yourself and you are living in workplace sexual assault hell please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We want to make certain you can talk confidentially with an amazing team of lawyers who want to help you and protect you at the same time." https://Illinois.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from a woman/person of a sexual assault that involved the following:

Forced, or unwelcome touching, grabbing or groping of the victim

Forced coerced, or unwelcome touching of the victim's breast, buttocks, genitals, or other private areas

Tearing the victim's clothing

Forced coerced, or unwelcome kissing

Forced or coerced oral sex

Forced or coerced penetration

Workplace Rape-involving sexual intercourse

The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center fears-the majority of victims who have been forced to endure a sexual assault at work never say anything or they conceal their ordeal out of fear it could ruin their future. "If you are a victim of a workplace sexual assault in Chicago and you have been too afraid to say anything about it-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We have a team of amazing sexual assault attorneys to help you and we want to emphasize what happened to you was wrong." https://Illinois.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For insights into, 'Why Don't Victims Come Forward Sooner' please review the article that has been provided. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-compassion-chronicles/201711/why-dont-victims-sexual-harassment-come-forward-sooner .

For information related to health impacts of sexual assault please review the following article: https://www.livescience.com/63737-sexual-assault-harassment-harms-health.html

