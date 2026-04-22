Illinois CPA Society Honors Founder of Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs with Distinguished Service Award

Published articles in Insight address the structural distinction between advisory work and embedded operational accountability in Client Advisory Services

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois CPA Society has recognized Chuck Teel CPA with its Distinguished Service Award for contributions to the Society's Insight magazine advancing members' development of Client Advisory Services (CAS) practices.

Chuck Teel CPA, founder of Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs, recipient of the Illinois CPA Society Distinguished Service Award. (Photo courtesy of Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs)

CAS has ranked as the top growth niche among accounting firms for the third consecutive year, according to Accounting Today's 2026 Top 100 Firms report, with 85 percent of responding firms reporting growth. Chuck Teel CPA is the founder of Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs, a corporate strategy and CPA firm that assumes direct day-to-day responsibility for finance, human resources, operations, and administration inside midmarket companies. His published contributions to Insight draw from two decades of direct operational accountability inside midmarket enterprises — first as a corporate officer in CFO and senior financial leadership roles, then as a practitioner embedded inside client organizations through Teel & Company.

The published articles address CAS practice development from the embedded operating model: "From Service Line to Strategic Engine: Building a Leading Standalone CAS Practice" (Insight, Fall 2025), "Transforming Your CAS Practice Into a Strategic Advisory Powerhouse" (Insight, Winter 2025), and "How to Price Strategic Value" (Insight, Spring 2026). A fourth article is forthcoming in the Summer 2026 issue.

"CAS has been framed as an advisory expansion — the CPA advising more broadly on business matters. What I write about is a different structure entirely," said Chuck Teel CPA. "The CPA is operating inside the organization, accountable for whether the work produces results. Those are different accountability structures, and they produce different outcomes for the client."

The distinction matters beyond a single firm. As CAS practice development accelerates across the profession, firms are examining how advisory relationships are structured, priced, and sustained over time. The articles recognized by the Illinois CPA Society contribute to that examination by describing a model in which the CPA's accountability extends into day-to-day operational decisions rather than stopping at recommendation.

The Illinois CPA Society Distinguished Service Award recognizes members whose contributions advance the profession and serve the Society's membership.

Chuck Teel CPA's published articles in Insight are available at icpas.org. His forthcoming book, The Five Enterprise Domains: The Natural Order of Enterprise Behavior and How Coherent Systems Produce Enterprise Value, will be published by Enterprise Science on June 1, 2026, and will be available at Amazon, major book sellers, and entersci.com.

About Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs

Teel & Company is a corporate strategy and CPA firm that assumes direct day-to-day responsibility for finance, human resources, operations, and administration inside midmarket companies — operating not as an outside advisor, but embedded inside the client organization with direct operational accountability. teelandco.com

About Chuck Teel CPA

Chuck Teel CPA is a corporate strategist and the founder of Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs. Over more than two decades, he has worked inside midmarket enterprises — first as a corporate officer in CFO and senior financial leadership roles, then as a practitioner embedded inside client organizations. He is a licensed certified public accountant, a recipient of the Illinois CPA Society Distinguished Service Award, and holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. chuckteelcpa.com

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SOURCE Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs