Illinois Democratic Leaders to Host House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch's State Central Fundraiser and 55th Birthday Celebration

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Democratic leaders will host a milestone birthday celebration honoring Speaker of the Illinois House and 7th District State Central Committeeperson candidate Emanuel "Chris" Welch on Friday, February 6. The Harlem Renaissance–themed evening will celebrate Speaker Welch's 55th birthday while energizing his campaign for State Central Committeeman and honoring Black American progress, leadership, and cultural legacy.

The celebration will be hosted by Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Don Harmon, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, with a special appearance by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

Inspired by the elegance and power of the early 20th-century Harlem Renaissance, the event will uplift themes of unity, resilience, and collective progress—values that continue to shape Speaker Welch's leadership and public service.

"The Harlem Renaissance showed us the strength of diversity and the power of unity," said Welch. "As the first Black Speaker of the Illinois House, I have seen how far our state and our country have come in the fight for equality—but I also know how much work remains. I am committed to continuing that fight and building a more just and inclusive future for every community."

The event will take place Friday, February 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Chicago Athletic Association's White City Ballroom. Guests are encouraged to dress in black and/or gold and embrace classic Harlem Renaissance style, including 1920s-era elegance and glamour—fedoras, feathers, pearls, tuxedos, and vintage flair.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at:

secure.actblue.com/donate/happybirthdayspeaker

RSVP: [email protected]

Note: This event is closed to the press.

Broad Coalition of Support

Speaker Welch has received endorsements from more than 55 Democratic leaders across the 7th District and beyond, reflecting broad confidence in his leadership and vision. Endorsers include:

Congressman Danny K. Davis

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Former Secretary of State Jesse White

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez

Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon

Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson

Hillside Mayor Joe Tamburino

Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker

River Forest Village President & Committeeperson Cathy Adduci

Westchester Village President Greg Hribal

State Representative Kam Buckner

State Representative Lisa Davis

State Representative Michael Crawford

State Representative Margaret Croke

State Representative Kelly Cassidy

State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet

State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado

State Representative Marcus Evans

State Representative La Shawn Ford

State Representative Edgar Gonzalez

State Representative Norma Hernandez

State Representative Lilian Jiménez

State Representative Theresa Mah

State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin

State Representative Yolonda Morris

State Representative & Committeeperson Aarón Ortíz

State Representative Jawaharial "Omar" Williams

State Representative Sonya Harper

State Representative Justin Slaughter

1st Ward Committeeperson Laura Yepez

2nd Ward Committeeperson Tim Egan

3rd Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Pat Dowell

4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson

11th Ward Alderman Nicole Lee

14th Ward Alderman Jeylú Gutiérrez

15th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Ray Lopez

16th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Stephanie Coleman

18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis

24th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Monique Scott

25th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez

26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes

27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett

36th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Gilbert Villegas

37th Ward Alderwoman & State Central Committeewoman Emma Mitts

42nd Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Brendan Reilly

43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen

43rd Ward Committeeperson Lucy Moog

MWRD President Kari Steele

MWRD Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis

Cicero Township President & Committeeperson Larry Dominick

Cook County Commissioner & 11th Ward Committeeperson John Daley

DNC Member Dan Hynes

Former State Central Committeewoman Darlena Williams-Burnett

Chicago LGBTQ Hall of Famer & Former Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove

SOURCE Team Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson