Illinois Democratic Leaders to Host House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch's State Central Fundraiser and 55th Birthday Celebration
News provided byTeam Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson
Jan 26, 2026, 12:06 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Democratic leaders will host a milestone birthday celebration honoring Speaker of the Illinois House and 7th District State Central Committeeperson candidate Emanuel "Chris" Welch on Friday, February 6. The Harlem Renaissance–themed evening will celebrate Speaker Welch's 55th birthday while energizing his campaign for State Central Committeeman and honoring Black American progress, leadership, and cultural legacy.
Inspired by the elegance and power of the early 20th-century Harlem Renaissance, the event will uplift themes of unity, resilience, and collective progress—values that continue to shape Speaker Welch's leadership and public service.
"The Harlem Renaissance showed us the strength of diversity and the power of unity," said Welch. "As the first Black Speaker of the Illinois House, I have seen how far our state and our country have come in the fight for equality—but I also know how much work remains. I am committed to continuing that fight and building a more just and inclusive future for every community."
The celebration will be hosted by Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Don Harmon, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, with a special appearance by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.
The event will take place Friday, February 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Chicago Athletic Association's White City Ballroom. Guests are encouraged to dress in black and/or gold and embrace classic Harlem Renaissance style, including 1920s-era elegance and glamour—fedoras, feathers, pearls, tuxedos, and vintage flair.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at:
secure.actblue.com/donate/happybirthdayspeaker
RSVP: [email protected]
Note: This event is closed to the press.
Broad Coalition of Support
Speaker Welch has received endorsements from more than 55 Democratic leaders across the 7th District and beyond, reflecting broad confidence in his leadership and vision. Endorsers include:
Congressman Danny K. Davis
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
Former Secretary of State Jesse White
Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez
Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon
Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey
Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson
Hillside Mayor Joe Tamburino
Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker
River Forest Village President & Committeeperson Cathy Adduci
Westchester Village President Greg Hribal
State Representative Kam Buckner
State Representative Lisa Davis
State Representative Michael Crawford
State Representative Margaret Croke
State Representative Kelly Cassidy
State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet
State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado
State Representative Marcus Evans
State Representative La Shawn Ford
State Representative Edgar Gonzalez
State Representative Norma Hernandez
State Representative Lilian Jiménez
State Representative Theresa Mah
State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin
State Representative Yolonda Morris
State Representative & Committeeperson Aarón Ortíz
State Representative Jawaharial "Omar" Williams
State Representative Sonya Harper
State Representative Justin Slaughter
1st Ward Committeeperson Laura Yepez
2nd Ward Committeeperson Tim Egan
3rd Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Pat Dowell
4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson
11th Ward Alderman Nicole Lee
14th Ward Alderman Jeylú Gutiérrez
15th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Ray Lopez
16th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Stephanie Coleman
18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis
24th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Monique Scott
25th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez
26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes
27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett
36th Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Gilbert Villegas
37th Ward Alderwoman & State Central Committeewoman Emma Mitts
42nd Ward Alderman & Committeeperson Brendan Reilly
43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen
43rd Ward Committeeperson Lucy Moog
MWRD President Kari Steele
MWRD Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis
Cicero Township President & Committeeperson Larry Dominick
Cook County Commissioner & 11th Ward Committeeperson John Daley
DNC Member Dan Hynes
Former State Central Committeewoman Darlena Williams-Burnett
Chicago LGBTQ Hall of Famer & Former Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove
SOURCE Team Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson
Share this article