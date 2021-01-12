Illinois Department of Public Health chooses Juvare EMTrack for COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling, Tracking, and Reporting

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare , the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced today that it has partnered with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) for the use of Juvare's EMTrack solution to help providers schedule and track the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, beginning in Phase 1A of the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign. EMTrack is already used by IDPH for patient triage and tracking across the state, and this partnership will enable convenient appointment scheduling, secure immunization data collection, and automated patient reminders.

Juvare's Vaccination Module, which is integrated and built in the EMTrack platform, is designed for use by healthcare institutions and public health agencies at the state, regional, and individual provider levels. The platform enables patients to easily pre-schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments and helps providers operationalize their mass immunization campaigns. EMTrack is regularly used for tracking the flu and other vaccines, and this module builds on those capabilities to help organizations maintain efficiency and coordination as COVID-19 vaccines become available.

Public health departments and health systems across the U.S. already rely on Juvare technology and have leveraged the platform for past U.S outbreak preparedness and response efforts, including H1N1 (Swine Flu), H5N9 (Avian Flu), and Ebola (EVD), as well as the SARS outbreak.

"We are honored to partner with the Illinois Department of Public Health in their fight against this public health crisis," said Juvare Chief Client Officer Sam Klietz. "As the world starts to turn the corner on COVID-19, Juvare technology continues to prove itself as the most battle-tested preparedness technology in the market. We stand ready with all of our clients and users, helping them to respond quickly and efficiently in these unprecedented times."

Juvare technology connects more than 80% of U.S. state public health agencies, 3,500-plus hospitals, more than 50 federal agencies, and more than 500 emergency management operations across the U.S., as well as a rapidly expanding international presence with offices in offices in Canada, Lithuania, and New Zealand.

ABOUT EMTrack

EMTrack is the nation's leading multiorganizational patient management platform. Designed to effectively track the movement of people, patients, and populations during critical incidents, public health emergencies, and planned events, EMTrack supports public health and healthcare professionals in jurisdictions across the United States, helping to track patients, manage testing and vaccine delivery processes, and perform data collection and transmission.

ABOUT JUVARE:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response technology. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com .

Media Contact:

Josh Byrd

VP, Marketing

Juvare

[email protected]

SOURCE Juvare

Related Links

http://www.juvare.com

