ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

News provided by

Teamsters Joint Council 25

08 Feb, 2024, 18:38 ET

3,800 Workers Demand a Fair Contract

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have voted by an overwhelming 95 percent to authorize a strike. The 3,800 workers are represented by Teamsters Locals 26, 50, 371, 525, 627, 705, 722, and 916.

"Our members, who have been leading the way during this contract fight, have grown tired of the state's unwillingness to value their hard work," said Thomas Stiede, President of Joint Council 25. "Their overwhelming strike authorization sends a clear message, and we will do whatever it takes to get them the contract they deserve."

The strike authorization vote comes after months of negotiations with the state of Illinois for a new contract. The most recent contract expired on July 1, 2023.

"Illinois has a highway budget that is bigger and better than ever, so there is clearly plenty of money there to pay us fair wages and allow us to remain on our preferred health insurance," said Cale Shonk, a permits supervisor at IDOT in District 5 and member of Local 916. "The state has applauded us for the great work we do but refuses to pay us what we are worth. It is beyond ridiculous we are being treated like this."

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 100,000 workers at 25 local union affiliates in Chicago, Illinois, and Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit teamstersjc25.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 25

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.