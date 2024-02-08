ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

3,800 Workers Demand a Fair Contract

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have voted by an overwhelming 95 percent to authorize a strike. The 3,800 workers are represented by Teamsters Locals 26, 50, 371, 525, 627, 705, 722, and 916.

"Our members, who have been leading the way during this contract fight, have grown tired of the state's unwillingness to value their hard work," said Thomas Stiede, President of Joint Council 25. "Their overwhelming strike authorization sends a clear message, and we will do whatever it takes to get them the contract they deserve."

The strike authorization vote comes after months of negotiations with the state of Illinois for a new contract. The most recent contract expired on July 1, 2023.

"Illinois has a highway budget that is bigger and better than ever, so there is clearly plenty of money there to pay us fair wages and allow us to remain on our preferred health insurance," said Cale Shonk, a permits supervisor at IDOT in District 5 and member of Local 916. "The state has applauded us for the great work we do but refuses to pay us what we are worth. It is beyond ridiculous we are being treated like this."

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 100,000 workers at 25 local union affiliates in Chicago, Illinois, and Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit teamstersjc25.com.

