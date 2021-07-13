Illinois Fire Service Institute Selects The Acadis® Readiness Suite to Upgrade Fire Academy Training Certification Testing and Compliance Process
Acadis® Readiness Suite Streamlines Operations and Replaces Paper-based Tracking Systems
Jul 13, 2021, 08:04 ET
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the premier training, compliance, and performance software solution for public safety agencies across the U.S., is pleased to announce that the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) has chosen Envisage's online testing and certification compliance system called the Acadis® Readiness Suite. IFSI is the statutory Fire Academy for Illinois and serves first responders throughout Illinois and the world. IFSI Instructors deliver more than 14,000 class hours to students online, on campus, and at regional training centers around the state each year. The new system gives ISFI the tools needed to deliver certification testing more efficiently to first responders across the state.
Acadis will ensure IFSI is utilizing the most up-to-date testing resources with the use of a centralized tracking tool for all certification needs, while eliminating legacy "bubble sheet" testing systems. Acadis acts as a centralized, modular system and allows IFSI's core certification functions, such as maintaining secure test banks, test templates and certifications, be managed online and in one place.
Instructors and administrators easily manage the scheduling of certification testing, while making sure the content matches IFSI's requirements, and those tests are evaluating for the required skills.
IFSI Director, Royal P. Mortenson, states, "The Illinois Fire Service Institute has used other resources to manage our testing and certification program. The Acadis system ensures our students have access to modern and efficient testing and certification tracking and reporting tools. As with all partnerships and obtainment of Institute resources, our decision to utilize this system has a direct connection to the fulfillment of our mission: Helping Firefighters Do Their Work Through Training, Education, Information, and Research."
Envisage is the world's leader in training, compliance, and performance software solutions for first responders. Our Acadis Readiness Suite is the only comprehensive solution built exclusively for public safety leaders, with particular focus on training, compliance, case management, professional development, legal defensibility, and public accountability. Customers include federal agencies, law enforcement organizations, and state and local public safety organizations. Please see www.envisagenow.com.
