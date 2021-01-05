Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc. Acquires D&D Seed Co.

TOLONO, Ill., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc. (IFSI) has acquired D&D Seed Co., a leading beet and Swiss chard seed company based in Mount Vernon, Washington. D&D Seed has a 25-year history of improving beet and Swiss chard seed. The purchase of D&D Seed provides IFSI's global distribution network with premier table beet and Swiss chard genetics.

"Our team is very excited to begin the marketing and distribution of beet and Swiss chard seed, while continuing to advance the quality of genetics," says Clinton Naugle, CEO of IFSI. "As we look to expand and diversify our offerings to the seed industry, beet seed will be a complementary fit to our existing vegetable dealers."

IFSI will immediately integrate daily operations of D&D Seed into the Sweet Corn business unit of IFSI. "We will build upon D&D Seed's current long-term relationships and integrate distribution through our partners in the Pacific Northwest, as well as our own facilities in Illinois," continues Naugle.

"D&D has been a family-owned and operated business. I am happy to see the legacy of our program continue with IFSI which is highly regarded for development, quality, and service. I look forward to working with the IFSI breeders over the next year to help transition the program," says David Christianson, owner of D&D Seed Co.

Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc. is a leading research, product development, licensing and production company established in 1937. For over 80 years, in locations around the world, the IFSI commitment to development and dedication to exceptional quality has remained the same. The IFSI name means you can count on industry-leading products, research, licensing and service. For more information visit www.ifsi.com.

CONTACT:

Clinton Naugle

Chief Executive Officer

Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc.

Tel: 217-485-6260

[email protected]

