ILLINOIS FUEL DRIVERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

RelaDyne Transportation Drivers Join Local 705 for Strong Representation

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 24 workers, employed by RelaDyne Transportation, have voted to join Teamsters Local 705. The fuel and oil drivers organized with the Teamsters to secure higher wages, better benefits, and a strong voice on the job, despite the company's egregious union-busting efforts.

The workers overcame an 18-month campaign marked by constant delays and intimidation by the employer.

"Teamsters stick together no matter how hard the battle is," said Juan Campos, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 705 and Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division. "Once these drivers filed the petition, they endured blatant union-busting from the company. Their determination, grit, and solidarity made this win possible."

"We never gave up on our fight to join the Teamsters," said Greg Whitten Jr., driver and proud new member of Local 705. "The company tried everything to slow us down, but with the support of Local 705 and Joint Council 25, we held strong and won the representation we deserve."

Teamsters Local 705 proudly represents over 17,000 workers across the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsterslocal705.net

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 705