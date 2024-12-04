Illinois House Speaker to Host 3rd Annual Blue Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser December 18

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch is excited to host his 3rd Annual Blue Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser, a festive and impactful event aimed at spreading holiday cheer and providing support to children and families across Illinois. The event will collect new toys and gifts to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the magic of the season.

"The holiday season is a time for giving, and we're thrilled to come together as a community to make this Christmas special for local children and families," said Speaker Welch. "No child should go without the joy and warmth that comes with the holidays. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and supporters, we can ensure that every child feels loved and cared for during this special time of year."

Blue Christmas serves as both a celebration and a crucial fundraising effort. While raising funds to support Illinois Democrats, the event also provides direct assistance to local families. This year, in addition to local 7th District schools, Speaker Welch has partnered with Bright Star Community Outreach to adopt a Bronzeville school. During Bright Star's "Snowflakes and Blessings" event, participating families will have the chance to receive new donated toys and turkeys.

Event Details:

The Blue Christmas Fundraiser will feature a festive reception-style gathering with an open bar, where guests can mingle and enjoy holiday cheer. Valet parking will be available for all attendees. As a thank-you for their generosity, guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy during the event will receive 50% off the cost of their ticket.

Attendees looking to make an even bigger impact are invited to become Santa's Helper Sponsors. The evening will also feature a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be available for photos at the Blue Christmas photo booth, providing a fun way for guests to capture memories while supporting a great cause.

Event Information:

Date : Wednesday, December 18, 2024

: Time : 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

: – Location : Fogo de Chão, 1204 W 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523

: Fogo de Chão, 1204 W 22nd St, 60523 Ticket & Sponsorship Information : Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluechristmas2023

: Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase online at RSVP: To RSVP or for more details, please email [email protected]

Community Impact:

In addition to the fundraiser, Blue Christmas is part of Speaker Welch's broader effort to support Illinois communities during the holiday season. Families seeking to participate in the Snowflakes and Blessings event hosted by Bright Star Community Outreach can register or learn more by visiting BrightStarCommunityOutreach.com . Please note that the Bright Star event is open to the press.

Blue Christmas is a private event for supporters, and press attendance will be limited to coverage of the Snowflakes and Blessings event.

SOURCE The People for Emanuel Chris Welch