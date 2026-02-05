Illinois Humanities Launches America 250 Programs Statewide

Initiatives prioritize local stories and the role of Illinois in shaping the nation

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Humanities recently announced its comprehensive slate of statewide America 250 initiatives, positioning itself as a leading voice in Illinois during the country's 250th anniversary.

As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Illinois Humanities is investing in local voices and community conversations to position Illinois at the forefront of this landmark celebration.

"For Illinois Humanities, the 250th is much more than a birthday party," said Gabrielle Lyon, Executive Director of Illinois Humanities and Chair of the Illinois America 250 Commission. "Our statewide effort puts Illinois residents at the center. We are saying in no uncertain terms that the story of Illinois is inseparable from the story of America, and that this story is still being written by 'We the People'."

Illinois Humanities is grounding its 2026 programming in the belief that "history belongs to all of us." The organization's work around the semi-quincentennial invites Illinoisans in small towns, rural communities, suburbs, and cities to reflect on the ideals at the heart of the Declaration of Independence and consider what democracy, belonging, and civic participation mean today.

Kickstarting the program calendar, the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau will feature 40 speakers and more than 150 free public presentations throughout the year, many exploring how Illinois communities, landscapes, and history are central to the unfolding American story.

In keeping with its 250th theme, Illinois Humanities has selected "History Belongs to All of Us" to anchor its Community Conversations series. These programs will be facilitated by 12 host organizations across eight counties and will feature discussions and community events highlighting local and regional history.

"By creating opportunities to engage with history, to listen to each other, and to think together about our shared potential, we believe we are finding a powerful way to mark the 250th anniversary of our country," said Sue Scott, Executive Director of the Western Illinois Museum, one of 12 Community Conversations host organizations.

Illinois Humanities' most ambitious effort is Illinois Voices 250, a statewide storytelling initiative developed in partnership with the Illinois America 250 Commission and StoryCorps Studios. Between March and August, Illinois Humanities will travel across the state to record conversations with people from all 102 counties and will archive the stories in the Library of Congress. The project will serve as a time capsule of voices preserved for future generations.

For more information about Illinois Humanities' 2026 programming, visit www.ilhumanities.org .

SOURCE Illinois Humanities