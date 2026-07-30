Illinois Humanities Marks America's 250th Anniversary with $250,000 Investment in Public History Across Illinois

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of the country's 250th anniversary, Illinois Humanities today announced gifts totaling $250,000 to 50 history, heritage, archival and cultural organizations that create, preserve and amplify Illinois history and community stories.

"These organizations do the day in, day out, often invisible work, of documenting, preserving and sharing the broad, diverse, experiences of the people of Illinois," said Gabrielle Lyon, Executive Director and CEO of Illinois Humanities. "There is perhaps no more critical investment we can make to commemorate our country's 250th anniversary than to bolster the essential humanities work of ensuring history belongs to all of us now and for the future."

Awardees are community-based nonprofit organizations with missions focused on creating and preserving history, heritage, archives and collections. Some of the organizations receiving gifts, such as the Illinois Labor Society and the Illinois State Historical Society, work to document and preserve statewide history. Others, such as the Canton Area Heritage Center, the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society, and the Marshall Public Library, focus on local, genealogical and family histories, and preserving and exhibiting community artifacts that might otherwise be lost or overlooked. Still others, such as Chicago Area Collections and the Chicago Cultural Alliance are collective efforts that help ensure public access to collections and programs. The full list is available HERE.

"History lives in our archives, our cultural institutions, and the stories communities carry forward from one generation to the next. Across Illinois, cultural organizations serve as stewards of history, preserving archives, artifacts, oral histories, and traditions that deepen our understanding of who we are," said Mónica Félix, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Chicago Cultural Alliance. "As our nation reflects on 250 years of history, it's more important than ever to keep these stories accessible and alive. They are what helps us connect with one another, understand where we've come from, and imagine where we're headed."

SOURCE Illinois Humanities