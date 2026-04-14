Illinois Humanities Launches "Illinois Voices 250," A Statewide Storytelling Initiative Honoring the Nation's 250th Anniversary

The signature effort will create a time capsule of Illinois stories and voices

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Humanities is proud to announce Illinois Voices 250, a statewide program that will preserve the voices of Illinoisans in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary.

In partnership with the Illinois America 250 Commission and StoryCorps Studios, Illinois Humanities will record the experiences of residents across all 102 Illinois counties and build a living archive that documents diverse perspectives about the Declaration of Independence and the country's milestone anniversary. The initiative is emblematic of Illinois Humanities' approach to marking the semiquincentennial.

"Illinois Humanities believes the most powerful way to mark this moment is to center the voices of the people who live here," said Gabrielle H. Lyon, Executive Director of Illinois Humanities and Chair of the Illinois America 250 Commission. "Illinois Voices 250 is designed to ensure the experiences of everyday Illinoisans - We the People - are part of the historical record of this moment."

Illinois Voices 250 combines Illinois Humanities' extensive network of partners with StoryCorps Studios' expertise in oral storytelling to encourage broad participation across urban, suburban, and rural communities. Residents can record a conversation themselves by using the conversation guide at www.il250.org/il-voices or by joining free community recording events being held throughout the state.

Recorded conversations will be made available in 2026 and archived in a special collection at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations, helping to establish them as part of the nation's historical record.

"These conversations give us a chance to talk about what we think is important to know about our country's history, and to imagine where we can go together. Thanks to our collaboration with Story Corps Studios, these stories will be preserved for generations to come," said Robert White, Senior Director of Programs at Illinois Humanities. "We encourage all residents to contribute to this extraordinary time capsule of voices being preserved for future generations."

To learn more about Illinois Voices 250, find upcoming Community Recording Days, or submit a free digital recording, visit ilhumanities.org/ilvoices250.

This project is made possible in part through the support of the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation and the Field Foundation.

SOURCE Illinois Humanities