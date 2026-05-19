Illinois Humanities to Honor Statewide Leaders at Public Humanities Awards

Honorees highlight the power of storytelling, culture, and civic connection

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Humanities has announced its 2026 Public Humanities Awards honorees, recognizing leaders whose work strengthens communities through storytelling, culture, and civic engagement. The honorees will be celebrated during the annual Public Humanities Awards on September 23, 2026, at Home Court at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Established in 1984, the Public Humanities Awards gala is Illinois Humanities' flagship fundraiser supporting free public programs, grants, and educational opportunities across Illinois.

"At a moment when protecting and preserving history, heritage, and culture feels more important than ever, these honorees show us how to do it and ignite our imaginations along the way," said Gabrielle H. Lyon, Executive Director of Illinois Humanities.

This year's Public Humanities Award honorees demonstrate how the humanities are lived every day in Illinois communities, through culture, history, journalism, education, and civic engagement. The honorees are Ofelia Guerra, founder of Ballet Folklorico; historian and Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Mike Matejka; and Damon Williams and Daniel Kisslinger, co-founders of Respair Media and AirGo.

In addition to the Public Humanities Awards, Illinois Humanities will present the Beacon Award to nationally recognized folklorist, philanthropist, and former Illinois Humanities board chair, Sue Eleuterio. Established in 2020, the Beacon Award recognizes leaders who have expanded support for the humanities and elevated the role of civic engagement across Illinois. Previous recipients include Jane M. Saks, Tracie D. Hall, the Art for Justice Fund, Dawoud Bey, and Weinberg/Newton Gallery.

Illinois Humanities will also present a special Humanities Hero Award to Mayer Brown in appreciation of the firm's extraordinary pro bono partnership in 2025. The firm's counsel and leadership have been instrumental in helping Illinois Humanities navigate an uncertain and ever-evolving federal landscape. The recognition underscores the vital role corporate and pro bono partnerships play in sustaining civic and cultural institutions.

As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, Illinois Humanities is expanding efforts to ensure communities across the state are able to uplift the stories, histories, and conversations that help define the nation's past and shape its future.

For more information about Illinois Humanities and the 2026 Public Humanities Awards, visit www.ilhumanities.org/pha. Full honoree bios will be available at www.ilhumanities.org/you-are-invited-public-humanities-awards-2026.

SOURCE Illinois Humanities