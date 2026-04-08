Illinois Inspires Travelers to "Meet in the Middle" This Spring and Summer Travel Season

Illinois Office of Tourism Kicks Off Seasonal Tourism Campaign Showcasing How Things Are Always Looking Up in the Middle of Everything

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring and summer, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Tourism (IOT) will highlight some of the best of the state's warm-weather adventures in an updated advertising campaign inspiring people to "Meet in the Middle." Giving the existing "Middle of Everything" platform a fresh twist, the new creative showcases Illinois as a place where experiences, cultures, and people truly come together because of its variety, whether it's a big city or an area of natural beauty.

From seasonal favorites like the Chicago Riverwalk and Navy Pier, to outdoor escapes like Matthiessen State Park and Garden of the Gods, to historical sites like the Lincoln Tomb and Route 66 Legends Neon Sign Park, the campaign encourages travelers everywhere to meet in the middle of outdoor adventure, small town charm and big city wonder.

"There's nothing like spending a spring day in our beautiful state parks, and our iconic cities truly come alive in the summer," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Here in Illinois, our tourism industry is proudly sharing everything our state has to offer as millions of visitors 'Meet in the Middle' to make memories that will last a lifetime."

"From vibrant city streets to scenic trails and wide-open spaces, Illinois has something for everyone," said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. "Our state is rich with history, culture, and natural beauty—and there's never been a better time to come and explore it. We're excited to welcome people from near and far to experience all that Illinois has to offer and make memories that last."

"Whether it's the middle of a gooey cinnamon roll or the middle of a sun-soaked summer, the best parts of anything are in the middle," said Kristin Richards, DCEO Director. "We were inspired by these favorite 'middles' to showcase how Illinois, the Middle of Everything, can be that spring and summer gathering place where you can meet with loved ones and don't have to compromise."

Beginning April 6, IOT will bring its updated "Middle of Everything" campaign to consumers nationwide, with placements across 23 markets in 11 states - including throughout Illinois, the Midwest and as far as New York City. The campaign will appear across digital, print, streaming, broadcast TV, national cable, audio and out-of-home platforms, featuring a standout multi-screen billboard in New York City's Times Square. Spanish-language ads will also run in all participating markets across digital, social, audio and streaming TV channels, and ads will also reach special interest groups like outdoor, car enthusiasts and history buffs as a part of a Route 66 100th anniversary promotion.

New Enjoy Illinois Magazine Highlights Illinois' Place in 2026 Anniversaries

In addition to the new ad campaign, Enjoy Illinois has released its Spring/Summer 2026 magazine to encourage residents and visitors alike to experience the state's abundant opportunities and make the most of the warmer weather seasons. From golf and wedding venues, to family-friendly activities, and escapes into natural beauty, the magazine serves as inspiration for anyone planning an Illinois adventure or even a celeb profile.

The Spring/Summer 2026 issue wouldn't be complete without an homage to the Route 66 Centennial anniversary and America's semi-quincentennial, both taking place this year. The magazine highlights retro signs and roadside eats invoking the nostalgic spirit of the classic American road trip, while noting key events and attractions throughout the state marking 100 years of the Mother Road and Illinois' role in American history.

For more info on the Middle of Everything campaign, Illinois' Route 66 Centennial celebrations, and to order, view, or download a copy of Enjoy Illinois magazine, please visit enjoyillinois.com.

About the Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and a celebration of diversity.

SOURCE Illinois Office of Tourism