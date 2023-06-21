Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) and the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA) Launch Innovative Supply Chain Center, Transforming the Manufacturing Industry in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMEC (Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center) in partnership with the IMA (Illinois Manufacturers' Association), is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking supply chain center set to revolutionize Illinois's manufacturing landscape. This innovative solution is designed to cater to all midsized manufacturers (SMMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the state, providing them with comprehensive support to strengthen their supply chains. With a focus on promoting local sourcing and diversity within the industry, this solution aims to propel Illinois' manufacturing sector to new heights.

The supply chain center offers a range of essential services to address the evolving needs of manufacturers. Key features include supplier scouting for Buy America, enabling businesses to have access to experts to help find suppliers in Illinois and nationwide. Manufacturer's will also be able to access sourcing requests for potential new business. By facilitating responsible and sustainable sourcing, the solution supports the development of onshoring supply chains and helps manufacturers foster a stronger connection to their local communities.

Furthermore, IMEC and IMA recognize the importance of empowering small manufacturers to compete effectively in the market. The center includes specialized services aimed at bolstering their capacity to engage in supply chains. With designated spaces for suppliers and buyers, manufacturers can seamlessly connect with domestic suppliers or take on new business opportunities. These services also provide invaluable support in improving product quality, delivery times, and pricing, enabling small manufacturers to expand their customer base and thrive in the marketplace.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new supply chain solution, which we firmly believe will revolutionize the manufacturing industry in Illinois," stated David Boulay, President of the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center. "Through local sourcing and diversity initiatives, our solution empowers small manufacturers to access larger supply chains, fostering economic growth and creating new opportunities for local businesses. We are confident that this solution will contribute significantly to Illinois' economic development, creating jobs and boosting the state's prosperity."

"Recent global disruptions have reinforced the importance of building a strong American manufacturing sector and resilient supply chains to ensure people get the products they need in a timely and efficient manner," stated Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA). "With more than 500,000 Illinoisans working in manufacturing, this new supply chain center will help revolutionize our industry, ensuring job growth and economic prosperity for decades to come."

The Illinois Manufacturing Supply Chain Center is funded by the CHIPS and Science Act and is available immediately by visiting https://www.imec.org/supplychain/. Manufacturers and economic development organizations interested in learning more about the solution are invited to attend a webinar on June 28th at 11:00am https://www.imec.org/event/supplychaincenter/. Additionally, they can contact IMEC or IMA for further information and assistance.

About the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC)

The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, the Illinois affiliate of the U.S Commerce NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network, is a non-profit economic development organization dedicated to supporting growth and development in Illinois. IMEC provides technical assistance, training, knowledge, and resources to empower small and midsized manufacturers through the state. For more information, please visit www.imec.org

About the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA)

The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is the only statewide association dedicated exclusively to advocating, promoting, and strengthening the manufacturing sector in Illinois. The IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities. For more information, please visit http://ima-net.org/

