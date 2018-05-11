Illinois Marathon partnered with EnMotive to offer free participant photos

EnPhoto® identifies bibs and faces in race photos and delivers branded, personalized alerts to each participant as their photo is captured. This year, over 13,200 athletes finished one of six different events, with over 75,000 photos automatically tagged and delivered to the participants in real-time. Using EnMotive's HUB gallery, participants were able to see their results, photos, and finisher certificate all in one place.

The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon also took advantage of EnPhoto's enhanced photo features, which utilizes facial recognition and machine learning to match runners in photos and allows runners to use the EnPhoto® "Selfie" tool to find untagged pictures of themselves. "We're always looking for unique ways to enhance our participants' experience, event branding, and sponsorship exposure, and we love how EnPhoto® delivered this," said Jan Seeley, Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon co-director. "Whether you are trying to set a personal best or complete your first race, every runner should be able to share that special moment with his or her friends and family. Our partnership with EnPhoto® made that possible."

Within 48 hours of the event, the branded photos generated over 5.7 million impressions through social shares, views, and downloads, with a better than 99% tag rate of participants and delivering a media value of over $30,000.00 for the event and sponsors. "The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon had runner photos delivered more quickly than at any event in the history of our industry," said Patrick McInerney of EnMotive. "In addition to showcasing participants' achievements, the branded photos provide an incredible amount of awareness and exposure for Christie Clinic and the event as a whole."

About the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon was created by Go Far Events in 2008. In September 2010, C-U Marathon, LLC was formed by six local community leaders who purchased the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon. In its 10-year history, the six-event race weekend has had over 175,000 entrants, generated an average of 10 million dollars of annual economic impact, and raised over 1.2 million dollars for local charities. In 2018, the half marathon hosted the RRCA National Half Marathon Championship. The 2018 race weekend featured a rarity in the men's marathon—a tie for first place, in 2:21:03. Learn more about the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend at http://www.illinoismarathon.com

About EnMotive

EnMotive is one of the largest timing and race production companies in the United States, delivering a suite of services that includes race registration, fundraising, volunteer and medical teams, dynamic bib assignment, race timing, marketing, photography, and results. EnMotive allows event directors and managers to significantly reduce their workload so that they can focus on other race details. Visit http://www.EnMotive.com

