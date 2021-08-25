Illinois MCLE Board Approves BiasSync's LGBTQIA+ Bias Mitigation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced today that it has received approval from the MCLE Board of the Supreme Court of Illinois, to offer its LGBTQIA+ bias mitigation module for one general credit hour, as well as one hour of professional responsibility credit. This marks the tenth state bar association to recognize BiasSync as an accredited provider. Other states include New York, New Jersey, Florida, Colorado, Maine, Alaska, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and North Dakota.

"We're pleased that the Illinois MCLE Board recognizes the importance of inclusion and diversity, especially as it affects the LGBTQIA+ community," said Michele Ruiz, BiasSync's co-founder and CEO. "With more than one in three LGBTQIA+ Americans facing discrimination, it's critical that this issue be addressed from a social and legal perspective. Overall, roughly half of LGBTQIA+ individuals report moderate or significant negative psychological impacts. In fact, this same percentage of the community goes to great lengths to hide their personal relationships in order to avoid discrimination," Ruiz added.

LGBTQIA+ based sex discrimination charges rose from 808 in 2013 to 1,857 in 2020, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. "This 44% increase demonstrates the urgency of protecting LGBTQIA+ people's rights and the importance of operating a workplace where fairness and equality are paramount," Ruiz said.

The Illinois accreditation will allow attorneys in the state—and other states that have reciprocity agreements—to learn about reducing LGBTQIA+ bias, while simultaneously satisfying their professional responsibility credit under Diversity and Inclusion. This means that attorneys barred in Illinois can now receive MCLE credit for taking this BiasSync course AND ASSESSMENTS, which is interactive, engaging, and designed to help attorneys learn about their own biases and how to mitigate them—creating more inclusive, productive, and effective workplaces and client interactions.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com

