Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Illinois to Call the for Direst Access to Attorney Erik Karst -- Get a Lawyer Upgrade for Better Compensation

CHICAGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a person anywhere in Illinois who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst and or his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

The group says, "We are urging a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Illinois to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain they get a lawyer upgrade to Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste. Please do not take the 'big bucks' advertising baloney on the Internet or cable TV seriously.

"While the best possible mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation might be deserved, a person with these cancers caused by asbestos exposure will need to retain the services of one of the nation's most skilled and experienced attorneys to earn a top financial settlement result for their clients. It is for this reason we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

If the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center had a few vital tips for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with respect to financial compensation they would be: "Please get organized with respect to how or where you were exposed to asbestos. The more specific the information about asbestos exposure to the diagnosed person the easier it is for their attorneys attempting to build out the compensation claim.

"If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Illinois wants the best possible financial compensation an eyewitness to their asbestos exposure can be extremely helpful to the attorneys working on the compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://Illinois. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois : http://cancer. uchicago.edu/

Edward Hospital Multi-Disciplinary Thoracic Oncology Clinic Naperville, Illinois : http://www.edward. org/thoraciconcology

Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois : http://www.cancer. northwestern.edu/

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. http://Illinois. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://Illinois. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

