Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Person in Illinois With Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Colleagues at Karst von Oiste Rather Than Rolling the Dice on Compensation

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We do not want one person in Illinois with recently diagnosed mesothelioma to roll the dice on their financial compensation. Please do not mistakenly hire a local car accident law firm thinking they can produce the same kind of financial compensation results-one of the best mesothelioma attorneys in the nation can produce. If you have mesothelioma in Illinois, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his remarkable colleagues. If you want the best possible mesothelioma compensation-we think you will be very pleased with the results the law firm Karst von Oiste can produce." https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize the biggest mistake a person with mesothelioma in Illinois or their family can make is to impulsively hire a lawyer or law firm based on a catchy Internet ad that suggests billions recovered, no lawsuit needed or a federally sponsored claims center because this would-be nonsense. The group's bottom line is they want a person with mesothelioma in Illinois to receive the very best possible financial compensation and as mentioned they offer direct access to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If a person with mesothelioma or their family members call us at 800-714-0303 we will do everything possible to help provide them with immediate access to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist with the compensation process. In addition, we will do everything possible to help with getting you or your loved one the best available medical treatment options available if mesothelioma has been diagnosed.

"There is one more service we would like to provide a person with mesothelioma in Illinois. If possible-at no charge we would like to assist the person with mesothelioma prepare the information the lawyers will need to begin the financial compensation process. As we would like to explain at 800-714-0303-it it the specifics of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and this is vital information as we would like to discuss." https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois: https://cancer.uchicago.edu/

Edward Hospital Multi-Disciplinary Thoracic Oncology Clinic Naperville, Illinois: https://www.edward.org/thoraciconcology

Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois: https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

