Illinois Mutual Announces Increase in DI Non-Medical Limits

Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

Nov 20, 2025, 08:02 ET

Carrier aims to better serve prospective policyowners and agents

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company announced that it has increased its non-medical underwriting limits, enhancing accessibility and streamlining the application process for individuals seeking disability income insurance (DI) coverage.

Non-Medical Limits* - Total Monthly Amount of DI Applied For and In Force With This Company

Age

Non-Med

Abbreviated Paramed Blood Profile, Urinalysis

18-50

$200 - $8,000

$8,001+

51-60

$200 - $6,000

$6,001+

Illinois Mutual Increases Non-Medical Underwriting Limits to Provide Greater Flexibility and Accessibility for Applicants.
Illinois Mutual Increases Non-Medical Underwriting Limits to Provide Greater Flexibility and Accessibility for Applicants.

*Illinois Mutual's Underwriting Department reserves the right to request financial and/or medical requirements for any amount of coverage.

The updated non-medical limits mean that applicants can now secure higher levels of coverage without the need for medical exams or lab work, helping both agents and prospective policyowners save time and reduce barriers to obtaining protection.

"At Illinois Mutual, our mission has always been to help people achieve and safeguard their financial security," said Lisa Hanson, Vice President, Sales & Distribution. "We're making the application and underwriting process for agents smoother so their clients can get the coverage they need."

This change reflects Illinois Mutual's commitment to respond to market needs for agents and consumers. The company continues to focus on delivering insurance solutions that support middle- market families, small business owners and working Americans.

The increase in non-medical limits is effective immediately and applies to new applications across eligible product lines. Agents and prospective policyowners are encouraged to contact Illinois Mutual for full details on the updated limits and eligibility requirements.

To learn more about DI from Illinois Mutual, please visit

www.IllinoisMutual.com/Products/Disability-Income-Insurance

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual is a trusted provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for 115 years.

Media Contact:

Ashley Randall

Marketing Portfolio Coordinator – Disability Income Insurance

Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

[email protected]

www.IllinoisMutual.com

