Illinois Natatorium Safety Protocols Allow For Health Benefits During Pandemic

The Olympic-caliber swimming and diving facility, opened in mid-September, is widely considered in line with the country's top 10 indoor facilities due to the vision of its founder, MaryAnn Kaufman. Two pools – a 50-meter competition pool with two moveable bulkheads, and a 25-yard training pool - complemented by multiple entryways, separate locker rooms, on-deck bathrooms and showers - are serving unprecedented requirements, providing comfort, normalcy, and safety.

Proactive planning is proving invaluable in keeping the FMC swim club, 12 outside swim clubs, High Performance National Team, and Master's Swimming streamlined on the calendar and safe. The competition pool's 18- to 19-foot deck allows for social distancing. "We were already preparing for what it should look like before the shut down," said Director of Facility, Programs & Events and FMC Aquatic Head Coach Dave Krotiak. "We knew the importance of getting kids back in the pool."

FMC boasts a $3.5 million ventilation system with five units controlling the building. The Defender Filtration System – considered the world's best — ensures premier water quality. Safety measures include controlled and spaced arrivals and departures; no parents on-site; testing areas; pool lines spaced 15-feet; eight-feet spacing on deck with masks; closed locker rooms; and facility cleanings throughout the day.

FMC's partner, the Westmont Park District, realized the need for its essential services early on. "It became evident people needed our parks more than ever," said Westmont Park District Executive Director Bob Fleck. "We've seen a rediscovery of our parks and facilities and people in turn have found the intrinsic connection between physical and mental health."

"FMC and the Westmont Park District exemplify why DuPage is one of Illinois' healthiest destinations," said DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Beth Marchetti. "Our 500 miles of trails, outdoor amenities, and recreation partners play an important role for residents and those in need of a safe getaway."

Westmont Mayor Ron Gunter acknowledged the community's strength. "Everyone worked to have the natatorium come to fruition, especially the Park District and Ty Warner Park. I'm proud to be Mayor of this wonderful community, and to work with these exceptional leaders."

