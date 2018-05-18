Illinois residents invited to the Lung Health Experience at Daley Plaza

Lung health in Chicago is a serious concern. About 6.1 percent of Illinois residents surveyed in 2011 reported having been told by a health care professional that they have COPD. In 2008, an estimated 759,775 adults and 268,238 children in Illinois had asthma. In 2010, 183 people died from asthma; that is one person every two days. Of those who died from asthma, 48 percent were 35 to 64 years old at time of death. In addition, one in two children with asthma missed at least one day of school during the previous year due to their asthma and, during the past 12 months, Illinois adults with asthma were unable to work or carry out their usual activities for a total of 3,089,988 days. Every day, 26 people are diagnosed with lung cancer in Illinois.

At the Lung Health Experience, attendees can receive free spirometry testing and participate in a variety of interactive activities highlighting lung health conditions and diseases. Clinician volunteers from the CHEST Foundation will be providing an Ask the Lung Health Expert booth to answer questions about asthma, sleep, COPD, lung cancer and other lung health-related topics.

This tremendous lung health community service effort would not be possible without our partners: American Association of Respiratory Care, Asthma and Allergy Network, Bonnie J. Addarrio, COPD Foundation, The Feldman Family Foundation, LUNGevity, PhAware, Society of Thoracic Surgeons and Team Jeffery. Thank you to our generous supporters, Boehringer Ingelheim, New Diagnostic Design and Sunovion.

To learn more about the event, or view previous images from past Lung Health Experiences, visit: https://foundation.chestnet.org/lunghealthexperience/.

Location: Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

About the CHEST Foundation

The CHEST Foundation, the charitable foundation of the American College of Chest Physicians, champions lung health by supporting clinical research grants, community service projects, and patient education resources. Through CHEST Foundation-supported programs, CHEST's 19,000+ members engage in advancing the lung health of millions of patients in local communities around the world. More than 95 cents of every dollar raised goes toward advancing the foundation's mission-based programming. Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $10 million in funding for clinical research and community service, with a reach that spans more than 60 countries.

For more information about the CHEST Foundation, visit chestfoundation.org.

