Just in time for adult use sales in Illinois in 2020, Cookies and Ascend Illinois (a subsidiary of Ascend Wellness Holdings) announced that Ascend Illinois will grow 40 new, potent and exotic-flavored cannabis strains from the entire family of Cookies brands—including Lemonnade, Runtz, Powerzzzup, Minntz, and Grandiflora. On sale statewide in early 2020 at "Illinois Supply and Provisions (formerly HCI Alternatives)" outlets— Illinois cannabis fans will get access to authentic Cookies products; which are widely counterfeited in the region's illicit markets.

There are 12.7 million people in the state, 82,000 are already medical patients. The partnership brings potentially millions of midwest Cookies fans the official family of Cookies brands, while cementing Ascend's role as a leading cultivator in the massive midwest state, producing 25,000 pounds in 2020 indoors in soil under a new adult-use cultivation license.

Cookies' co-founder and CEO Berner said he couldn't wait to hook his dedicated midwest fans up with the flavors they deserve.

"Chicago's the center of midwest hip-hop and rap. And they closely follow Cali's flower trends," said the top-charting artist. "Taking this step ensures Illinois gets the best genetics and flower out there."

"Cookies varieties have dominated sales since they came out in California a decade ago," said Abner Kurtin, Founder and CEO of Ascend Wellness Holdings.

"Ascend Illinois is excited to bring Cookies, the leading California cannabis brand, to customers in Illinois. The cultivars developed by Cookies are the most unique and popular in the California market and we think they represent a meaningful addition to the adult market in Illinois," said Kurtin.

The multi-state grower-retailer Ascend earned the Cookies partnership by focusing on extra-high-quality craft cultivation. Cookies only produces top-shelf cannabis for licensed markets and will be hand-selecting the types of plants Ascend grows in Illinois to ensure Cookies' rigorous standards. Ascend Wellness Holdings operates as "HCI Alternatives" in Illinois and debuts its first Illinois Supply and Provisions outlets in Springfield and Collinsville Jan. 1.

Illinois' six-year-old medical cannabis market approaches $240 million in annual revenue this year. Recreational market revenues could total $2.5 billion. State officials approved 55 dispensaries in the last three years.

Illinoisans can follow @berner415 to learn when Cookies becomes available at their local dispensary.

