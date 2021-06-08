Illinois Selects CNSI to Support Ongoing Medicaid Modernization Efforts

MCLEAN, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading provider of innovative, healthcare technology-driven products and solutions that improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, announced today that Illinois has selected CNSI's Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) for core claims processing, encounter data processing, and MC-Track® managed care coordination platform. CNSI will also support Illinois' MMIS migration to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) secure public cloud to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved the four-year contract, which includes CNSI's Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources® (FHIR) based interoperability solution.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) is responsible for providing healthcare coverage for adults and children who qualify for Medicaid. Illinois' medical assistance programs, consisting of Medicaid and numerous other associated health and human services programs, provide comprehensive health-care coverage to about 3.2 million Illinoisans.

"The state of Illinois is dedicated to creating a more efficient, accountable and integrated healthcare system, and providing better quality care and positive outcomes for our customers," Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson said. "CNSI's partnership helps us avoid significant loss of time and inefficiencies as we work to modernize our 35-year old payment system and allows us to better focus our resources on connecting the Illinoisans we serve with quality care and services."

Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of CNSI, added, "We have expanded the CNSI modular product suite to encompass claims and encounter data processing for care provided in a multitude of settings – each with their own data interoperability nuances. Illinois' adoption of FHIR-based standardization will reduce the work required to implement, track, and report on health quality measures – all part of their long-term vision for growth and scalability."

Central to the Illinois MMIS contract, CNSI received the top overall score in the 2020 NASPO ValuePoint™ multi-state evaluation of MMIS Claims Processing and Management Services.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies and commercial clients. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 51 million Americans. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, with large scale mission-critical information technology implementation experience. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

