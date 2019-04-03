Illinois Semi Truck Accident Victims Center and the Mancini Law Group Now Urge People Using a Freeway Anywhere in Illinois to Help State Police Officers and Slow Down for a Police Officer Engaged in a Traffic Stop-Innocent Police Officers Are Dying

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Semi Truck Accident Victims Center says, "As hopefully most people in Illinois have heard Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed in an accident involving a truck on March 28, 2019. In this instance Trooper Story was inspecting a truck on the side of the road when another truck hit Trooper Story's patrol car and she was killed. This is the second Illinois State Trooper needlessly killed since the first of the year.

Illinois Semi Truck Accident

"If you are a motorist anywhere in the State of Illinois on an Interstate Highway and you see a state or county police car on the side of the road involved in a traffic stop please slow down and if possible-move over a lane to keep the police officer safe. If the state or county police vehicle has its emergency lights on it means slow down-and move over. We should honor our state, county and local police by driving responsibly----especially when they are trying to do their job-to protect us." http://Illinois.SemiTruckAccidentVictimsCenter.Com

Fifteen Illinois State Troopers have been hit by vehicles since Jan. 1 of this year and continues an unexplained spike in crashes. State police said the crashes were related to violations of Scott's Law, which mandates drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles. https://fox59.com/2019/03/29/illinois-state-trooper-killed-in-roadside-crash-for-second-time-since-january/

The Illinois Semi Truck Accident Victims Center is reminding all drivers in Illinois that the families of an innocent state or county police officer mowed down by a distracted or impaired driver have rights. The group is appealing to people like this to hire an extremely capable lawyer to ensure they receive the best possible financial compensation for their loss. The group is urging a state or county police officer who is an innocent victim of a car or commercial truck accident to call attorney Anthony Mancini of the Chicago based Mancini Law group for his assistance anytime at 773-745-1909. https://www.mancinilaw.com/

The Semi Truck Accident Victims Center is the premier advocate for innocent victims of a semi-truck or commercial truck accident anywhere in the United States. http://SemiTruckAccidentVictimsCenter.Com

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

212133@email4pr.com

866-714-6466

SOURCE Illinois Semi Truck Accident Victims Center

Related Links

http://SemiTruckAccidentVictimsCenter.Com

