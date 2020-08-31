Illinois Solar Tour goes virtual: Site previews online now, live Zoom tours set for Sept. 26

Structured in past years as a statewide series of open houses, the Tour has been reimagined for a socially distanced, all-digital audience. Photos and videos of solar homes and businesses in communities throughout the state are available now on the Tour website , where visitors can also sign up for the live Zoom tours scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. With 10 options available, the tours will offer the public a chance to engage and ask questions of solar owners and other enthusiasts.

The virtual tours are expected to give thousands of people across Illinois a better understanding of renewable energy. Participants will gain valuable insight on the costs, processes, as well as the economic and environmental benefits of going solar. Illinois is in the middle of a solar energy boom thanks to the implementation of new legislation, making the Tour a great way to learn about the opportunities the technology affords.

Please visit the Tour's website to find sites to explore near you: www.illinoissolar.org/Illinois-Solar-Tour

Participating Towns and Cities in the Tour include but are not limited to:

Arlington Heights, Batavia, Brookfield, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Cary, Caseyville, Champaign, Chicago, Deer Park, Elmhurst, Evanston, Forest Park, Glen Carbon, Glen Ellyn, Goreville, Grayslake, Highland Park, Naperville, Northbrook, Palatine, Plainfield, Riverside, Schaumburg, Troy, West Chicago, Wheaton, Wilmette, Woodridge, Woodstock

About the Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA)

ISEA is two sister non-profit organizations - the Illinois Solar Energy Association and the Illinois Solar Education Association - that promote the widespread application of solar and other forms of renewable energy through our mission of advocacy and education.

Founded in 1975 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the organization was focused on public education for the majority of its history. In the last decade, ISEA expanded its efforts to include working to ensure stable policies and regulations for solar development in Illinois. In order to do this work, ISEA founded its sister 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization.

The Illinois Solar Education Association is the Illinois chapter of the American Solar Energy Society, and is the state resource for renewable energy-related policy developments, educational classes, events, news, and access to local renewable energy businesses. www.illinoissolar.org

Contact:

Nicola Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Illinois Solar Education Association

