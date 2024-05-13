Illinois Speaker Chris Welch Launches Democratic Party of Proviso

BROADVIEW, Ill., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --On the heels of being named Proviso Township Committeeman, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch is focusing on building the local party with the launch of the Democratic Party of Proviso.

Community members and elected officials can join the Democratic Party of Proviso and volunteer for various committees by visiting ProvisoDems.com and completing the membership form.

Proviso Township, located in Cook County, Illinois, is a significant political entity within the Chicago metropolitan area. Its unique political landscape, demographic diversity, and historical context make it a microcosm of broader Illinois politics. Speaker Welch says he looks forward to widening the big tent to include a strong voice for his hometown.

"I speak with residents in the 7th District and throughout the state about our Democratic values and uplifting the needs of our communities," said Welch. "Proviso Township encompasses 14 communities that all have different needs. Through the Democratic Party of Proviso, we hope to tangibly show local families what the party is doing on their behalf and how our party, both locally and nationally, is helping their family daily."

Democratic Proviso Mayors will serve on the Executive Board of the Party. Proviso Township encompasses several Chicago suburbs, including Maywood, Bellwood, Westchester, and Melrose Park. With a population of over 150,000 residents, the township is one of the most densely populated in the state. Local Mayors and elected officials are expected to play a key role in strengthening the Democratic Party of Proviso and will be instrumental in communicating with local families throughout the upcoming presidential campaign.

Proviso Township's sense of community and tight-knit neighborhoods is a testament to its engaged residents, rich history, and strategic location within Cook County. Its influence extends beyond its borders, impacting county and state politics in significant ways. As the township navigates future challenges, The Democratic Party of Proviso will give local residents an opportunity to play a crucial role in shaping the direction of Illinois politics.

The first meeting will take place on Saturday, June 1st at the IBEW Union Hall located at 2525 Lexington Broadview, Illinois. Donations to the Democratic Party of Proviso can be mailed to 10055 W. Roosevelt Rd. Ste D. Westchester, Il 60154.

SOURCE Democratic Party of Proviso