Illinois Speaker to Host Annual Blue Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser Dec 12

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get into the spirit of giving at House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch's A Blue Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser where the House Leader will fundraise for Democrats across the state while also collecting new toys to support local families this holiday season.

Toys collected during Blue Christmas go to the Speaker's annual toy drive supporting hundreds of local families in need.

The Speaker’s Blue Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser will be held at Fogo de Chao [1204 W 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523] on Tuesday, December 12 from 6 to 9 PM. (PRNewsfoto/Democrats for the Illinois House)

"Last year, we were able to partner with local leaders and community organizations to give hundreds of families and children in the 7th District a brighter Christmas," said Welch. The gifts from Blue Christmas allow us to ensure that every child gets something. Each year we are grateful for the generosity of our local community and democratic supporters. We hope even more people will join us in supporting Democrats while also celebrating the true reason for the holiday season."

The event boasts a reception-style gathering and open bar. Guests who donate a new toy during the event receive 50% off their fundraiser ticket. Attendees looking to make a bigger impact can become a Santa's Helper Sponsor. The event will also feature a special celebrity guest DJ 3Snapz and Santa Claus, who will be available to take pictures at the Blue Christmas photo booth.

The Speaker's Blue Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser will be held at Fogo de Chao [1204 W 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523] on Tuesday, December 12 from 6 to 9 PM. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluechristmas2023 . Attendees can also RSVP by emailing [email protected] .

This event is closed to the press.

SOURCE Democrats for the Illinois House