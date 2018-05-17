Illinois State Bar Association Election Results Announced: Anna Krolikowska Wins Third Vice-President!

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes have been tallied in the ISBA's annual election. Anna Krolikowska, a family law attorney based in Northbrook, Illinois, has defeated the competition and won the hotly contested seat for Third Vice-President. Third Vice-President is a multi-year role which culminates in the ISBA Presidency. With 2,196 members casting votes for Anna, she handily defeated her opponents who each earned fewer than 1,000 votes. The campaign was intense and took Anna across the many miles and communities of Illinois. Anna met with thousands of constituents since launching her campaign and promises to offer a leadership style and agenda that will bring vitality, focus and significant resources to ISBA members throughout the state. "I'm delighted I've earned the confidence of so many people and am looking forward to bringing my skills and energy to the ISBA, an organization that means so much to me and to each and every member." said Anna following the announcement of her victory. Victory was no small feat. Anna's election means she will become the fifth female President of the ISBA which was founded in 1877. "Anna will bring a new vision and focus to the ISBA during her leadership. She's aware of the many issues facing lawyers from all disciplines in Illinois and she'll be a tireless advocate for each and every one of them," said supporter, Emily Masalski, a Chicago-based environmental law attorney.