Illinois State Rifle Association Combat Pistol and Glock Leagues Kick Off a Summer of Shooting Sports Fun

The summer shooting sports season at the ISRA Rifle Range is now officially in full swing. The association's two most popular leagues are leading the charge into what promises to be a summer of fun for shooters of all skill levels. The ISRA is encouraging all law-abiding Illinois gun owners to get in on the good times by joining an ISRA shooting league. For those who are thinking about acquiring their first firearm, joining an ISRA league is the best way to learn marksman skills and safe firearm handling.

The ISRA Combat Pistol/3-Gun League kicked off its season on with a match on May 6th and will hold successive matches the first Sunday of every month through November. The wildly popular combat pistol league simulates combat conditions with the shooter firing from multiple positions at multiple targets. The companion 3-Gun option has the shooter firing at a variety of steel and paper targets utilizing a pistol, a shotgun, and an AR-platform carbine. To increase the excitement of the match, judges time all fire.

The ISRA's other big warm-weather hit is the Summer Glock League. Developed under the guidance of the Glock Shooting Sports Foundation (GSSF), the ISRA Summer Glock League has grown tremendously since its founding several years ago. Competition is limited to Glock pistols. Shooters fire upon NRA D-1 style targets from distances of 12', 25', 50' and 75'. Scores are tallied and champions in each class are named at the end of the season. Participants in two or more matches are automatically entered into a drawing for a new Glock pistol. Match dates for the 2018 season are June 24, July 29, and August 26.

Combat Pistol/3-Gun and Glock League matches are held at the ISRA Rifle Range, 1589 S. Warner Bridge Road, Bonfield, IL. For full details of match times, courses of fire, equipment/safety requirements, and competition fee schedules, please visit the ISRA web site at http://www.isra.org

The ISRA is the state's leading advocate of safe, lawful, and responsible firearms ownership. For more than a century, the ISRA has represented the interests of millions of law-abiding Illinois firearm owners.

