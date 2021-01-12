Illinois Supreme Court Bar Admission Nicole O'Connor

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Law Group, LLC is proud to announce Nicole O'Connor has taken and passed the Illinois BAR and will be sworn in Thursday, January 14, 2021 to practice law in Illinois. Today we celebrate and congratulate Nicole on all the time and hard work she has put in over the years to acquire this great achievement. Nicole has been working with attorneys from Prime Law Group helping many throughout McHenry County, the BAR was her final leap. Nicole was a paralegal for over 20 years prior to passing the BAR and has assisted and worked on thousands of personal injury cases ranging from small to large settlements. Nicole looks to practice in personal injury, workers compensation, Social Security Disability as well as civil litigation.

Nicole knew at the age of 12 she was determined to better individuals lives and help uphold the law. Nicole and her mother unfortunately were in an accident where a drunk driver had hit them, the man walked away free and she knew the level of injustice they were presented was wrong. It was personal experience that persuaded Nicole to practice law and to make change benefitting anyone who may have been in an accident resulting in Injury. Nicole is intimately aware of the economical, as well as emotional damages that can present themselves from such circumstances. She knows how important worker compensation is for her clients and the benefits it represents. No matter the case, Nicole can lead the way as she suffered her own worker's compensation injury in 1998 and truly understands the impact injuries have on peoples' lives.

"Nicole was amazing, knowledgeable and very easy to talk to. Any questions I had where immediately answered and I could definitely tell everyone truly just wanted to help me. For sure the only place I will turn to in the future. Thank you to everyone at Prime Law Group."

