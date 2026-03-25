Illinois Teacher Honored as 2026 Extraordinary Educator for Classroom Innovation

Local educator recognized by Curriculum Associates for student-focused teaching and effective use of i-Ready® tools; honorees will participate in a yearlong national professional learning and leadership program

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Felix Saji from John V. Leigh School in Norridge District 80 to its 2026 class of Extraordinary Educators™, a prestigious recognition program that celebrates Grades K–8 teachers across the country who exemplify instructional excellence and a deep commitment to student growth. Saji's teaching demonstrates consistent, best-in-class use of i-Ready tools in his classrooms.

Selected from more than 170 educators nationwide, Saji is among only 26 chosen this year for their outstanding use of data to drive learning, create inclusive classroom environments, and engage in ongoing professional learning.

"i-Ready data goes deep into student strengths, areas of opportunity, and steps on how to close those gaps," said Saji. "Being named an Extraordinary Educator helps me to validate that I am making student improvement, what I am doing is effective, and most importantly, the students are learning and meeting their goals."

Now in its seventh year, the Extraordinary Educators program connects honorees to a yearlong national professional learning community, leadership development opportunities, and collaboration with education leaders and fellow educators from across the country. Honorees also participate in Curriculum Associates' annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, where they share insights and amplify their impact in classrooms nationwide.

"Our Extraordinary Educators inspire us with their dedication to high-quality instruction and student success," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize their work and to walk alongside them as they continue to lead in their classrooms and communities."

The 2026 cohort represents a range of roles, including classroom instruction, student support, and enrichment. Educators were selected through a rigorous review process involving Curriculum Associates staff and an advisory panel of company leaders and Extraordinary Educator alumni, ensuring diverse perspectives and fairness.

Learn more about the Extraordinary Educators program and view the full list of 2026 honorees.

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About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for more than 17 million students and one million educators nationwide. The company's connected suite of i-Ready® solutions unites adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics—supported by expert professional learning and service teams—alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through its innovation hub, AI Labs, Curriculum Associates designs forward-looking technologies educators can trust. The company measures success by the impact it makes on student outcomes and is honored to support the extraordinary work of teachers every day.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC