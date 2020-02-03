Illinois Teachers Chosen for Curriculum Associates' Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has selected two Illinois teachers for the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers from schools nationwide. Cynthia Chapman of Elsie C. Johnson Elementary School in Community Consolidated School District 93 in Hanover Park, IL and Tina Skukan of St. Hilary School in the Archdiocese of Chicago in Chicago, IL are among the 31 selected teachers who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years. Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used by teachers in approximately 40 percent of Illinois districts.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize Cynthia and Tina as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Illinois schools."

All Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I am so honored and excited to be named as one of Curriculum Associates' Extraordinary Educators," said Chapman. "And being part of this inaugural class is even more special! I always love watching my students succeed with their work with i-Ready, and they look forward to their work every day. Their individual goal setting as well as their differentiated lessons have helped my students make some nice gains! I am looking forward to learning more about how to help students and teachers over this next year with my fellow Extraordinary Educators and sharing this knowledge with others."

"I am excited to be named an Extraordinary Educator because it gives me joy knowing that what I am doing in the classroom is being recognized," said Skukan. "I love being a teacher and helping students reach their full potential and goals. Teaching is a passion of mine. I am most looking forward to collaborating with other teachers to help gain more insight in how I can improve my teaching. I am always looking to learn more strategies and techniques to help me grow as a teacher."

"With all the work we've done in Illinois recently to support our teachers, I understand how they're having to adapt to meet the challenges of today's classroom," said State Rep. Fred Crespo, D-Hoffman Estates. "I am proud to see two Illinois teachers be recognized for all that they do to engage their students and prepare them for the future."

To learn more about the 2020 Extraordinary Educators, please visit CurriculumAssociates.com/ExtraordinaryEducators.

