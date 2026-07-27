ILLINOIS TEAMSTERS RESUME ENDORSEMENTS

Meetings with Leadership Yield Positive Results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 25 is going to resume considering candidates for political endorsements for the 2026 election cycle.

The decision comes after productive meetings with state lawmakers regarding progress on pro-union legislative proposals for the remainder of the year. Following a disappointing regular session that concluded in May, the union had previously suspended campaign contributions, grassroots mobilization, and all other forms of political support for Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois state lawmakers.

"Based on our conversations with political leaders in Springfield, we expect significant progress on our legislative priorities when elected officials reconvene this fall," said Thomas W. Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "Our members and their families are expecting results, and they'll be watching what happens at the state capitol very closely."

Illinois Teamsters are demanding passage of bills that would require safe patient-nurse staffing ratios, protect warehouse workers from dangerous and unsustainable production quotas, create a tax deduction for union dues, and perhaps most critically, extend unemployment insurance to workers who are forced out on strike.

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 100,000 hardworking men and women throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana. For more information, go to teamstersjc25.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 25