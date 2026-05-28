TEAMSTERS DEMAND ILLINOIS LAWMAKERS EXTEND UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS TO STRIKING WORKERS

Union Urges Action to Address Affordability Crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas W. Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25, is calling on leaders of the Illinois legislature to pass a bill extending unemployment insurance benefits to workers who are forced to strike.

"This measure is essential for addressing the affordability crisis facing working families across the state," Stiede said. "Illinois lawmakers should focus on policies that strengthen workers' ability to stand together for fair contracts without risking total financial ruin. As prices for groceries, housing, transportation, and health care continue to rise, workers need stronger protections when they are forced onto a picket line in pursuit of dignity, safety, and fair pay."

Unemployment benefits for striking workers would provide a crucial lifeline during labor disputes, helping families stay afloat while ensuring employers cannot simply prolong strikes for people who are fighting for better working conditions and economic justice.

"Expanding unemployment protections for striking workers is a meaningful step toward a more just and affordable economy for everyone who depends on a paycheck to get by. Nobody should be pushed to the brink because they advocate for fair wages, good benefits, and respect on the job," Stiede said. "If Illinois leaders are serious about tackling the affordability crisis, they need to stop talking and start acting. We cannot afford any more delays. Lawmakers who choose inaction over solidarity should know that the Teamsters are paying attention, and we will support those who support working people when we go to the polls in November."

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 100,000 hardworking men and women throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana. For more information, go to teamstersjc25.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 25