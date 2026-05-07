ILLINOIS TEAMSTERS ORGANIZE MORE THAN 500 CONSTRUCTION OWNER-OPERATORS

Independent Drivers Secure Higher Wages, Stronger Benefits, and Retirement Security

CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters in Illinois have successfully organized more than 500 construction owner-operators, marking a major victory for working families and a significant expansion of Teamsters power in the construction industry across the state.

For years, owner-operators in the construction industry have faced rising costs, limited access to affordable benefits, and ongoing economic uncertainty. Through this organizing campaign, hundreds of workers and their families will now gain the stability, protections, and respect that come with a Teamsters contract.

"Owner-operators in this industry have been mistreated for generations, but the Teamsters were determined to improve their lives and economic standing by finding new ways to welcome them into our powerful union," said Michael Haffner, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 301 and Vice President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "By standing united across multiple local affiliates, we have delivered real results for working families — higher wages, better benefits, and a defined benefit pension. This is exactly what our union can accomplish when we fight for all workers."

The organizing effort was a coordinated campaign among Teamsters Locals 179, 301, 673, and 731. Working in partnership, these locals secured access to fair wages, reliable retirement security, and the strength that comes with union representation.

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 125,000 hardworking men and women throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana. For more information, go to teamstersjc25.com.

Contact:

David Bernt, (708) 548-1655

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 25