Illinois Tourism Kicks off National Travel & Tourism Week Announcing New Frank Lloyd Wright Trail in Illinois

"In honor of National Travel & Tourism Week, I'm excited to announce the new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail in Illinois, paving the way for more domestic and international travelers to enjoy authentic experiences throughout Illinois," said Cory Jobe, Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. "The new trail celebrates Frank Lloyd Wright history and his connection to Illinois, allowing tourists from around the world to discover the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America's greatest architects."

The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail is a self-guided architectural adventure featuring 13 Wright-designed buildings open to the public throughout Illinois, where Wright lived and worked during the first 20 years of his career. Stops along the trail include Oak Park, home to the world's largest collection of Wright-designed buildings, Chicago, Geneva, Rockford, Belvidere, Springfield, Kankakee, Hampshire and Dwight. The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail was approved by the General Assembly on April 26, 2018.

Nearly 60 years after Frank Lloyd Wright's death, visiting Wright buildings is as popular as ever. Last year, the Frank Lloyd Trust welcomed more than 150,000 visitors to its five sites, from all corners of the globe – with 90,000 visiting the Home and Studio alone. This summer, official Frank Lloyd Wright Trail road signs will be displayed across Illinois.

"This is a very exciting moment for the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust. It's wonderful to be part of this project, spearheaded by Illinois Office of Tourism," said Celeste Adams, Frank Lloyd Wright Trust President & CEO. "We are looking forward to the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail in Illinois and welcoming guests from around the world to see all that Frank Lloyd Wright has to offer and experience Wright history here in Illinois."

Frank Lloyd Wright Trail Itineraries & Map

Illinois Tourism is launching two new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail itineraries and map highlighting all 13 public sites. The first itinerary will guide visitors from Chicago & Oak Park to Rockford with stops along the way in Geneva, Hampshire and Belvidere, covering 110 miles. The second trip itinerary begins in Chicago & Oak Park and continues to Springfield with stops in Kankakee, Dwight and Springfield, approximately 240 miles. Each itinerary features unique and local restaurants and attractions focusing on Illinois history and architecture. Trip itineraries are available to download on EnjoyIllinois.com where visitors can find more information about the trail and the legendary architect's designs.

Download the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail Press Kit: Press Kit includes 13 Frank Lloyd Wright Trail sites, images, new FLW Trail itineraries, signage and FLW Trust fact sheets.

About Frank Lloyd Wright

Frank Lloyd Wright was known for his unique vision that led to a uniquely American style of architecture in the US, including Illinois. His creative period spanned over 70 years, in addition to houses, he also designed offices, churches, schools, hotels, museums and other structures. There are currently 80 Frank Lloyd Wright structures in the Chicago metro area. Thirteen Frank Lloyd Wright properties in Illinois are open to the public.

About National Travel & Tourism Week

National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), now in its 35th year, is the annual salute to travel in America. During the first full week in May, communities nationwide unite to showcase the impact of travel to policymakers, business leaders and media with rallies, events and other activities. NTTW is a US Travel Association initiative.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents.

