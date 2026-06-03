Illinois Welcomes Travelers to Celebrate Pride in the Middle of Everything

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Illinois invites travelers to meet in the middle of Pride celebrations throughout the state. From Chicago to Carbondale, visitors will find a spirited lineup of events that honor the LGBTQIA+ community and reflect Illinois' commitment to creating an inclusive, welcoming destination for all.

Throughout June, cities and towns across the state will radiate pride with parades, festivals, live performances, drag shows, and community gatherings that celebrate authenticity and connection. From Chicago's iconic Pride Parade, which saw almost one million people line the streets of the city's North Side last year, to family-friendly events like Galena's Pride Picnic, Pride Month in Illinois brings people together to foster a shared sense of belonging.

"We are extremely proud to celebrate the communities, organizations and destinations that make Illinois a welcoming place for all – not just in June, but throughout the year," said Kristin Richards, DCEO Director. "Pride Month is an opportunity for travelers and residents to come together in the spirit of authenticity, inclusivity and connection. Whether visitors are attending a parade, supporting LGBTQIA+-owned businesses or discovering new destinations along the way, Illinois offers experiences that embrace and uplift everyone."

This year's Pride Month celebrations in Illinois include:

Whether planning an overnight stay or weekend getaway, vacationers can utilize Illinois Office of Tourism's pre-built Pride itineraries to destinations like Chicago, Rockford, and Galena. These itineraries are full of LGBTQIA+-owned businesses, inclusive spaces, lodging, and other places to visit in the area. Those looking to extend their trip can continue the experience with other summer festivals, outdoor adventures, and special events tied to the Route 66 Centennial and America 250 celebrations.

For more information on Pride Month events and summer travel inspiration, visit enjoyillinois.com.

About the Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and a celebration of diversity. To learn more, visit enjoyillinois.com.

SOURCE Illinois Office of Tourism