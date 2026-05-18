Summer Starts in the Middle: Find Outdoor Adventure, Historic Sites and More in Illinois, The Middle of Everything

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Illinois is encouraging travelers to connect with their friends and meet in the Middle of Everything to experience all the exciting, historic events and outdoor summer activities happening in the Prairie State.

"This summer marks a powerful moment for Illinois as a destination. From celebrating 100 years of Route 66 to welcoming the world for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center and looking ahead to Illinois America 250, Illinois is where history and momentum meet," said Catie Sheehan, Deputy Director of DCEO's Illinois Office of Tourism. "We're inviting travelers to meet in the middle of it all - where iconic history, vibrant festivals and unforgettable experiences come together across every corner of the state. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a longer road trip, there's so many ways to explore Illinois this summer."

Explore American History in Illinois During Milestone Independence Day

Summer 2026 is an especially historic one as Illinois celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary. As home to four past U.S. Presidents and the site of the country's first National Heritage Area, travelers can discover firsthand how Illinois has shaped American history.

From Abraham Lincoln's home and presidential library in Springfield, to Ulysses S. Grant's home in Galena, to the new Obama Presidential Center opening this June in Chicago, Illinois offers great opportunities to explore American history through the eyes of some of its past leaders. The 19-acre Obama Presidential Center, located in Chicago's Jackson Park on the South Side, opens to the public June 19 and contains a dynamic museum, an athletic and events space, a fruit and vegetable garden and more.

Beyond presidential history, travelers can uncover Native American stories at the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum in Northern Illinois, Black history at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum, and Puerto Rican heritage at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Chicago.

These sites are part of the 56 monuments, museums and historical markers that make up Illinois' limited-edition, collectible travel passport created for this milestone Independence Day. Learn more, see the full list of passport sites and find a list of special America 250 events in Illinois at il250.org

Statewide Celebrates Commemorate Route 66 Centennial

America 250 isn't the only monumental celebration happening this year: the Historic Route 66 is celebrating its centennial in 2026. As the starting point (Chicago) and first 301 miles for the Mother Road, the Illinois portion of Route 66 has connected communities and travelers for a century.

Illinois will offer plenty of celebrations throughout the summer to commemorate this historic event, including:

June 6-7: Cruisin' Through the Century Party Weekend in McLean County, a series of celebrations with one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, themed festivals, family-friendly corn mazes, interactive scavenger hunts and historic landmarks

Cruisin' Through the Century Party Weekend in McLean County, a series of celebrations with one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, themed festivals, family-friendly corn mazes, interactive scavenger hunts and historic landmarks June 6-7 and 11-13: Madison in downstate Illinois hosts the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR Series and Bloomington Gold Corvette Show

and Madison in downstate Illinois hosts the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR Series and Bloomington Gold Corvette Show Mid-June: The unveiling of a 12-foot penny sculpture outside the Museum on Route 66 in Lincoln

The unveiling of a 12-foot penny sculpture outside the Museum on Route 66 in Lincoln June 26: A drone show in Joliet celebrating the Route 66 Centennial

A drone show in Joliet celebrating the Route 66 Centennial August-November: A Route 66 exhibit is on display in DuPage County

A Route 66 exhibit is on display in DuPage County Aug. 29: The Berwyn Route 66 Car Show returns, giving people the opportunity to view classic cars along the Mother Road

The Berwyn Route 66 Car Show returns, giving people the opportunity to view classic cars along the Mother Road Sept. 4-5: Viewing events at historic sites and theaters for the new feature documentary "Route 66: The Main Street of America" in Joliet (Sept. 4) and Pontiac (Sept. 5)

Illinois Outdoor Adventures and Festivals are Plentiful During Summer

After exploring historic sites and the open road, Illinois invites those who want to chase waterfalls, wander through forests or relax on the beach to experience the state's natural beauty during the warmer months.

From sandy beaches along Lake Michigan in Chicagoland, to forests and parks throughout the state, Illinois is home to opportunities for both adventure and escape. Discover canyons and waterfalls while hiking through Starved Rock State Park, zipline and hike through the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois, paddle along the Fox River or go boating on the Illinois River near Peoria. With its variety of outdoor experiences, Illinois offers something for families, friends and solo travelers at any activity level.

Summertime also brings plenty of outdoor festivals throughout the state. Beyond marquee events like Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, cities and towns across Illinois offer an eclectic mix of events for all sorts of interests. From the Quincy Summer Night Market (July 11 and Aug. 5) to the MSC Superman Celebration in Metropolis (June 12-14) and Dixon Petunia Festival (July 2-5) in Northern Illinois, these events give travelers in and outside of Illinois an exciting reason to travel to the state this summer.

Illinois and Hopper Join Forces to Celebrate Summer Travel with Friends

With so much happening in Illinois this summer, the state is encouraging visitors to "Meet in the Middle" with their best friend or favorite travel partner.

To celebrate National Best Friends Day on June 8 and connection, friendship and the joy of traveling and exploring together, Enjoy Illinois is partnering with travel booking app Hopper throughout the month to encourage people to travel to Illinois for an unforgettable trip.

Friends who partake can take advantage of special travel deals offered through Hopper: On June 8, National Best Friends Day, Enjoy Illinois and Hopper invite travelers to Meet in the Middle. By opening the Hopper app and sharing a simple link with a friend, two people can unlock up to $200 toward an Illinois hotel stay—$100 each—for one day only. For those who miss the June 8 moment, Hopper will continue offering $25 off Illinois hotels through June 30. The program makes it easy for friends to meet halfway, plan a trip together and experience Illinois this summer.

To earn this reward, download the Hopper app, click on the "Meet in the Middle" offer tile to claim, generate the unique code and share it with a friend.

For more travel inspiration during this historic summer in the Middle of Everything, including pre-built trip itineraries, visit Enjoyillinois.com.

About the Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and a celebration of diversity. To learn more, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

SOURCE Illinois Office of Tourism