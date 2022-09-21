Illinois Winner Claims Mega Millions Jackpot

$1.34 Billion Lottery Prize Shared by Two Individuals

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is finally over – the unknown Illinois Lottery winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has now come forward, almost eight weeks after the historic drawing.

The Illinois Lottery can confirm that the prize has now been claimed. The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won – and they stayed true to that word.

The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely "over the moon" with their Mega Millions win.

Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez was on hand to support the winners and their legal representatives through the prize claim process.

"I've been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years, and this is by far the largest prize I've ever had to process. When we met with the winners' lawyers there was a real buzz of excitement in the room," said Rodriguez.

"It's a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners' lives, and for others close to them as well. It was an incredible feeling just to be part of that process – so I can only imagine how the winners themselves are feeling."

The ticket was bought from a local lottery retailer in Illinois for the Mega Millions drawing at the end of July, with the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.

"These winners are now in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their newfound fortune," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

"They stopped into the Speedway in Des Plaines and grabbed a Mega Millions ticket while they were there. That turned out to be an absolutely life changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34 billion jackpot win."

The winners have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors to support the claim process, and have opted to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot roll started on April 16 until July 29, and the State of Illinois was also a big winner. During the jackpot roll, the Illinois Lottery generated $34 million for the Common School Fund through the sale of the game.

Retailers earned $3.75 million in payable commission and bonuses for selling winning tickets, and in total there were more than 1.4 million winning tickets in Illinois collecting $11.8 million in prizes (excluding the jackpot), including four individuals who won prizes of $1 million.

Background information

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway in Des Plaines at 885 E Touhy Ave, IL 60618

at 885 E Touhy Ave, IL 60618 The Mega Millions drawing that won this jackpot was held on Friday July, 29

The winners had 12 months from the date of the draw to claim the prize, and 60 days from the date of the draw to opt to take a lump sum payment

Lottery winners of prizes of $250,000 or more can opt to remain anonymous in Illinois

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state's Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools and special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS and Alzheimer's research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com .

