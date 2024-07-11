illumex Named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Data Management: GenAI Disrupts Traditional Technologies

We believe this recognition validates illumex's innovative approach of using generative AI to disrupt traditional data management technologies

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illumex, the generative semantic fabric platform that augments generative AI with business context, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner report titled, Cool Vendors in Data Management: GenAI Disrupts Traditional Technologies by Nina Showell, Ehtisham Zaidi, and Aaron Rosenbaum. illumex has been previously recognized in various Gartner reports, including the Market Guide for Active Metadata Management (November, 2022), the Adopt a Data Semantics Approach to Drive Business Value report (July, 2023), the Innovation Insight: How Generative AI Is Transforming Data Management Solutions report (January, 2024), recognized as a Sample Vendor for AI-Ready Data use case in the Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence, 2024 (June, 2024), and as a Sample Vendor for Generative AI for Data Management use case in the Hype Cycle™ for Data Management, 2024 (July, 2024).

illumex's Generative Semantic Fabric platform addresses a critical challenge in the enterprise AI landscape: enabling transparent and governed data interactions with large language models (LLMs). By automatically constructing AI-ready knowledge graphs mapped to industry ontologies, illumex empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their enterprise data for generative AI applications.

"We believe, being named a Gartner Cool Vendor validates our innovative approach," said Inna Tokarev Sela, Founder and CEO of illumex. "Our platform is designed to bridge the gap between enterprise data complexity and the transformative power of generative AI. By providing a turnkey solution that automates the complex process of mapping data semantics and resolving terminological inconsistencies across business silos, we're enabling organizations to achieve true AI and GenAI readiness."

According to the report, data management leaders should "Deliver customized, context-aware and more accurate GenAI results by deploying RAG, knowledge graphs and other semantic technologies to leverage your organization's existing data. Context-aware results are especially helpful for providing concrete guidance to users who engage with data via natural language queries."

In our opinion, illumex's platform directly addresses this need by:

Automating the creation of semantically enriched knowledge graphs Mapping enterprise data to industry-specific ontologies Enabling more precise and contextual natural language queries Providing an alternative to RAG that enables transparent and governed data interactions with LLMs

"From our view, our inclusion in this Gartner report is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team," added Tokarev Sela. "As we continue to evolve our platform, we remain committed to helping organizations maximize the value of their generative AI investments by providing the semantic foundation necessary for truly transformative enterprise use cases."

About illumex

illumex empowers organizations to unlock the full value of their enterprise data through its Generative Semantic Fabric. The company's turnkey platform automates the complex process of mapping data semantics and resolving terminological inconsistencies across business silos - a critical step for achieving AI and GenAI readiness. By enabling transparent and governed data interactions with LLMs, illumex opens up transformative enterprise use cases for generative AI. The company was founded by Inna Tokarev Sela, former AVP & Head of AI at Sisense and Senior Director of Machine Learning at SAP, who brings two decades of experience leading large-scale initiatives to leverage data for AI.

