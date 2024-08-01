illumex.ai is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illumex, the Generative Semantic Fabric platform for structured enterprise data, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem. illumex was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"illumex is excited to team up with Microsoft and join the Copilot Ecosystem with the illumex plugin designed to enhance Microsoft Copilot for Security by providing business context to security data. SOC analysts are often overloaded with alerts and lack the business context knowledge to assess incidents properly. illumex addresses this by automatically classifying data and providing insights into its business usage. This helps to reduce misinterpretations and streamline incident response. Overall, illumex can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of SOC analysts' operations." - Inna Tokarev Sela, illumex's CEO

"We designed Copilot for Security to augment human security competence. When partners like illumex leverage Copilot for Security, joint customers will see streamlined security operations made possible by the seamless integration of our product and our partners' security expertise." - Brandon Dixon, Group Product Manager, Microsoft Copilot for Security.

illumex.ai is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

Copilot for Security is the industry's first generative AI solution that will help security and IT professionals catch what others miss, move faster, and strengthen team expertise. Copilot is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft each day, and coupled with large language models to deliver tailored insights and guide the next steps. With Copilot, you can protect at the speed and scale of AI and transform your security operations.

illumex empowers organizations to unlock the full value of their enterprise data through its Generative Semantic Fabric. The company's turnkey platform automates the complex process of mapping data semantics and resolving terminological inconsistencies across business silos - a critical step for achieving AI and GenAI readiness. By enabling transparent and governed data interactions with LLMs, illumex opens up transformative enterprise use cases for generative AI. The company was founded by Inna Tokarev Sela, former AVP & Head of AI at Sisense and Senior Director of Machine Learning at SAP, who brings two decades of experience leading large-scale initiatives to leverage data for AI. illumex recently secured $13M in seed funding led by Cardumen Capital, Amdocs Ventures, and Samsung Ventures. For more information, visit https://illumex.ai/

