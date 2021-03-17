IllumiCare Partners with Wake Forest Baptist Health on WHIRL™, Decreasing Chart Review Time and Improving Provider Workflow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with electronic records available, many doctors still prefer to round with paper lists. Today we introduce WHIRL, an app for the IllumiCare Smart Ribbon, which produces paper rounding lists in the way doctors use data to round and make decisions.

IllumiCare has partnered with Wake Forest Baptist Health by integrating the health system's WHIRL app into IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon®.

"WHIRL integrates with Epic to gather key patient data from the EHR and transcribe clinical summaries to a piece of paper with just one click," said G.T. LaBorde, CEO of IllumiCare. "It has been successfully used for three years at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and we are excited to now make it available to other health systems."

When providers make manual notes on paper, each uses their own preferred format and abbreviations. Likewise, WHIRL provides the ultimate tailored experience. The app allows users to customize columns displaying records such as vital signs with ranges, lab values with priors, imaging or procedure results, flowsheet values, and more. Rather than using long-form names, providers can customize how medications, studies, labs, procedures and flowsheet rows display on a printed rounding list.

"We invented WHIRL with the goal to decrease chart review time, improve provider satisfaction and increase accuracy of information," said Dr. Ajay Dharod, Vice Chair of Informatics and Analytics, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health and faculty of Wake Forest School of Medicine's Center for Healthcare Innovation team. "With WHIRL, just one click provides you with a complete synopsis for each of your patients."

WHIRL is now one of a growing number of apps on IllumiCare's EHR-agnostic Smart Ribbon®. The app is now available through the Epic App Orchard for customers on version August 2019 or later. For more information, visit www.illumicare.com/whirl.

About IllumiCare

IllumiCare was founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Ala., by a visionary physician and a team of hospital IT experts to help clinicians become better stewards of healthcare spending and create an efficiency mindset in the healthcare system. With deep experience in the clinical, financial and technical aspects of hospital operations, IllumiCare created the Smart Ribbon, which combines actionable clinical and financial intelligence in a platform that has a very light technical footprint and does not disrupt a physician's workflow. To learn more visit, www.illumicare.com.

Note: Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

