IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon Now Connects More Patients to Pack Health's Digital Health Coaching Platform for Chronic Conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 39.8 percent of Americans are obese, 29 percent suffer from hypertension, and more than 100 million have diabetes or prediabetes. Patients with one or more of these chronic conditions are top candidates for receiving a health coach, yet the patient enrollment process is currently outside of the clinical workflow. IllumiCare, leading provider of point-of-care technology, and Pack Health , digital health coaching platform for chronic care management and remote patient monitoring, are removing barriers to health coaching with a partnership that places the setup process in front of the referring provider while working in the Electronic Medical Records (EMR).

One-on-one coaching from Pack Health Advisors is a proven way to help patients identify goals and develop action plans to meet those goals: from medication adherence and symptom management, to stress reduction, diet control, and physical activity. Providers have been referring patients to Pack Health's diagnosis-specific programs since 2014, however, the traditional process is manual and disjointed. This improved workflow is a critical piece in making referrals simple and intuitive for clinicians to ensure patients get started right away with their coach.

"We continue to find various areas of the treatment process our Smart Ribbon can bring a more seamless process or increased visibility to. Health coaching is a growing field that's necessary to alter lifestyle habits and improve adherence, but getting access has been a challenging first step," said G.T. LaBorde, CEO of IllumiCare. "This partnership allows more clinicians to offer helpful tools to their patients without taking up more of their time with administrative tasks."

"In order to drive improved health outcomes, we have to be able to connect quickly with patients that can benefit from health coaching," said Mazi Rasulnia, President and CEO of Pack Health. "Streamlining the enrollment process reduces delays in getting the patient started with a program and enables us to reach more patients at this critical moment in their journey, shortly after diagnosis or a hospital discharge. The Smart Ribbon is the ideal tool to make life easier for our referring clinicians because it puts us within the provider's workflow, right there in the EMR."

About IllumiCare

IllumiCare was founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Ala., by a visionary physician and a team hospital IT experts to help clinicians become better stewards of healthcare spending and create an efficiency mindset in the healthcare system. With deep experience in the clinical, financial and technical aspects of hospital operations, IllumiCare created the Smart Ribbon, which combines actionable clinical and financial intelligence in a platform that has a very light technical footprint and does not disrupt a physician's workflow. To learn more visit, www.illumicare.com .

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized, human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients in each industry vertical, including health systems, health plans, employers, and medical manufacturers. Pack Health offers clients turnkey implementation toolkits and report on the metrics that matter: from reimbursement measures for providers, to behavior and utilization change for employer populations, to STAR ratings for health plans. To learn more visit www.packhealth.com .

